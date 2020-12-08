These Pakistanis are on Forbes Asia’s 100 Digital Stars list

Forbes Asia’s inaugural list of top celebrities across the Asia-Pacific region includes Pakistani actors Mahira Khan and Aiman Khan, and singer Atif Aslam. They have taken the digital world by storm.

The Forbes Asia’s 100 Digital Stars list highlights singers, musicians, and film and TV stars who have garnered millions of followers across their social media platforms, making them as famous online as they are on the stage or screen.

Forbes says that it spotlighted those celebs who managed to remain active using social media, interacted with their fans, raised awareness about the coronavirus outbreak and inspired optimism. These individuals used their fame to help others.

It says that Mahira uses her Instagram and Facebook accounts to raise awareness about mental health issues, violence against women and breast cancer.

Aslam has been asking his fans in Pakistan to stay home to contain the COVID-19 spread. Forbes believes that Aslam’s “Asma-ul-Husna” that he released in May revived hope during the pandemic. It has got over 22 million YouTube views.

On the other hand, 21-year-old Aiman is the most-followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram. She has nearly 8 million followers.

Indian celebrities that made to the list include Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachan, Hrithik Roshan, Neha Kakkar, Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and Shreya Ghoshal.