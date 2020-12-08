Tuesday, December 8, 2020  | 21 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

These Pakistanis are on Forbes Asia’s 100 Digital Stars list

It includes singers, actors from the Asia-Pacific region

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
These Pakistanis are on Forbes Asia’s 100 Digital Stars list

Collage: SAMAA Digital

Forbes Asia’s inaugural list of top celebrities across the Asia-Pacific region includes Pakistani actors Mahira Khan and Aiman Khan, and singer Atif Aslam. They have taken the digital world by storm.

The Forbes Asia’s 100 Digital Stars list highlights singers, musicians, and film and TV stars who have garnered millions of followers across their social media platforms, making them as famous online as they are on the stage or screen.

Forbes says that it spotlighted those celebs who managed to remain active using social media, interacted with their fans, raised awareness about the coronavirus outbreak and inspired optimism. These individuals used their fame to help others.

It says that Mahira uses her Instagram and Facebook accounts to raise awareness about mental health issues, violence against women and breast cancer.

Aslam has been asking his fans in Pakistan to stay home to contain the COVID-19 spread. Forbes believes that Aslam’s “Asma-ul-Husna” that he released in May revived hope during the pandemic. It has got over 22 million YouTube views.

On the other hand, 21-year-old Aiman is the most-followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram. She has nearly 8 million followers.

Indian celebrities that made to the list include Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachan, Hrithik Roshan, Neha Kakkar, Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and Shreya Ghoshal.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Atif Aslam forbes Mahira Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
mehmood bhatti, fashion designer, Pakistan fashion industry
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Remembering Junaid Jamshed with his most memorable naats
Remembering Junaid Jamshed with his most memorable naats
Hamza Ali Abbasi writing a book about God
Hamza Ali Abbasi writing a book about God
From Lahore to Paris: Designer Mehmood Bhatti’s journey
From Lahore to Paris: Designer Mehmood Bhatti’s journey
Nomi Ansari to design AirSial cabin crew's uniforms
Nomi Ansari to design AirSial cabin crew’s uniforms
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari reveals story behind her engagement ring
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari reveals story behind her engagement ring
WWE superstars Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins welcome baby daughter
WWE superstars Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins welcome baby daughter
For Dolce and Gabbana, no crying over crisis, be inventive
For Dolce and Gabbana, no crying over crisis, be inventive
These Pakistanis are on Forbes Asia's 100 Digital Stars list
These Pakistanis are on Forbes Asia’s 100 Digital Stars list
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.