Hamza Ali Abbasi writing a book about God

Actor turned politician Hamza Ali Abbasi is all set to add another profession under his name: author. He plans to write a book about God.

Taking to Twitter, the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor announced that he will be inactive on social media because he’s in the process of writing his book.

In the process of writing a book….obviously it,ll be about God 🙂 …hoping to be done by June 2021 Insha Allah. Will be a little inactive on social media bcz of that. — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) December 1, 2020

Earlier, Abbasi, who has been missing from the screen for some time now, announced his return to acting with two projects.

This came as a surprise to fans because in 2019 he uploaded a 23-minute video on Twitter announcing that he was leaving acting to become a religious activist and would work only to preach Islam.

“I will use all mediums–social media and TV to talk about God,” he said. At the time he clarified that he wasn’t leaving acting all together.

“I will make films and dramas to give the message of God,” he said, adding that there will be no “inappropriate elements” in them.

He also revealed that one of the reasons he chose to do Alif was because it spreads the message of God. He also clarified that acting is not haram (forbidden) in Islam and that he is leaving acting because he wants to spend his life to just talk about God.

Abbasi said he will keep making videos and addressing the misconceptions present in society. “Oppose my videos or support them, but don’t question my intentions,” he said, adding that he has no hidden agenda behind his decision.