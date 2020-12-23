Wednesday, December 23, 2020  | 7 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Boohoo probes Pakistan suppliers over ‘underpaid’ staff

The fashion group has suspended two Faisalabad-based suppliers

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
Boohoo probes Pakistan suppliers over ‘underpaid’ staff

The online fashion portal Boohoo is pictured on a laptop on April 30, 2020 in London. (File photo: AFP)

British online fashion group Boohoo on Wednesday said it was investigating a Guardian newspaper report that its suppliers were underpaying workers in Pakistan, after facing a similar scandal in the UK.

The Guardian newspaper reported that workers at two factories in the city of Faisalabad making clothes for Boohoo were earning 10,000 rupees, or £47 ($62), a month.

It said the monthly minimum for such work was 17,500 rupees.

The British daily added that it had video and photographic evidence of possible safety issues in the workplace.

Responding to the accusations, Boohoo said it had called upon audit and compliance specialists Bureau Veritas to investigate the claims on the ground in Faisalabad.

“As we have previously stated, we will not tolerate any instance of mistreatment or underpayment of garment workers,” Boohoo added in a statement.

Boohoo has been hit by allegations this year that one of its suppliers in England paid workers much less than the national minimum wage.

Regarding the news out of Pakistan, Boohoo said it had suspended supplier JD Fashion, as well as a factory, AH Fashion, from its chain while investigations continued.

“Any supplier who does not treat their workers with the respect they deserve has no place in the Boohoo supply chain,” its statement added.

Another factory whose working conditions are criticised in the report, Madina Gloves, strongly denied the allegations, which the owner Muhammad Saleem Shahzad said were “baseless and contrary to facts”.

“The situation on the ground is completely different. The reporter never visited my factory and I challenge him to bring forward a single quote from the workers of the factory. I am considering taking him to the court,” he told AFP.

Shahzad added that since the article had appeared, he had already received calls from three different UK clients to cancel orders.

“I want to ask what service this report has done to my employees who are going to lose their job now?”

The Guardian report comes after Boohoo in November appointed Brian Leveson to help “deliver long-lasting and meaningful change” to the group’s supply chain and its business practices.

Leveson is best known for heading a 2012 enquiry into UK media standards following the hacking of celebrities’ phones by the now-closed News of the World tabloid, which was owned by Rupert Murdoch.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Boohoo Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
leather jackets in pakistan, leather jackets in karachi, leather jackets mens, leather jackets designs, mens leather jackets cheap, cow leather jacket price in pakistan, ionic black leather jacket, imported jackets in pakistan, are leather jackets made in pakistan good, leather jackets manufacturers in pakistan, leather jacket conditioner, leather jacket polish in pakistan, leather jacket polish in pakistan, leather jacket polish black, leather jacket polish near me, leather jacket polish price, leather jacket polish shop near me, how to clean leather jacket lining, smart leather renovator, leather jacket waterproofing, motorcycle leather jacket care
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Turn your old leather jacket to brand new
Turn your old leather jacket to brand new
Video: Be the best dressed man at weddings this winter
Video: Be the best dressed man at weddings this winter
Remembering ‘Malika-e-Tarannum’ Noor Jehan on her 20th death anniversary
Remembering ‘Malika-e-Tarannum’ Noor Jehan on her 20th death anniversary
Boohoo probes Pakistan suppliers over 'underpaid' staff
Boohoo probes Pakistan suppliers over ‘underpaid’ staff
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.