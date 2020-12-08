Tuesday, December 8, 2020  | 21 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > LifeandStyle

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari reveals story behind her engagement ring

She had her father's wedding ring duplicated for fiance

Posted: Dec 7, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 19 hours ago
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari reveals story behind her engagement ring

Photo: Bakhtawr Bhutto-Zardar/Instagram

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari has been revealing details of her engagement with Mehmood Chaudhry little by little.

In a recent Instagram post, she shared another sentimental and heartwarming detail regarding the engagement ring she gave to her fiance.

“Its A Ring Story: my mother had her father’s wedding ring copied and made for my father when they got married – I had the same ring duplicated and made for Mahmood Chaudhry,” she posted.

The couple’s engagement ceremony was nothing short of a fairy tale. They were engaged at Bilawal House in Karachi on November 27.

Bakhtawar wore a tea pink dress paired with an embezzled hand-worked shawl covered with Mughal art. Chaudhry, on the other hand, was sporting an all-white look.

Chaudhry is the son of a US-based businessman who is originally from Lahore.

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari
 
