Tuba Aamir asks for prayers for her husband Aamir Liaquat

PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat’s wife Syeda Tuba Aamir has appealed for prayers for her husband’s health.

They both tested positive for the coronavirus on November 5. Liaquat has been moved to a hospital as his chest infection has become severe.

“We had tested COVID positive last week but his health has now deteriorated to a point where his chest is badly infected,” she wrote on Twitter.

“It’s my birthday today but there is nothing to celebrate as he is terribly sick and hospitalised,” she said, adding that it’s a difficult time for them. “Please pray for us. It’s a difficult time, can’t see him like this.”

Earlier, Liaquat shared photos from the hospital and requested prayers for his recovery.

Pakistan is currently battling a second wave of the coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, over 2,100 COVID-19 cases were reported across the country. So far, 7,160 people have lost their lives to the virus.