Tuesday, November 17, 2020
LifeandStyle

Sania Mirza celebrates birthday with family and friends in Karachi

Party was hosted by Shaista Lodhi

Posted: Nov 17, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Sania Mirza celebrates birthday with family and friends in Karachi

Photo: @mirzasaniar/ Instagram

Tennis star Sania Mirza celebrated her 34th birthday in Pakistan with friends and family in Karachi late on Sunday.

The party was hosted by television host Shaista Lodhi. They have posted photos of the celebration on their social media accounts.

“Thank you all for your wonderful wishes and so much love,” Mirza wrote on Instagram. “I truly feel blessed. I had the most amazing time with family and friends.”

She thanked her husband, cricketer Shoaib Malik for the “amazing surprise.” She has been receiving birthday wishes and a lot of love from her friends and fellow celebs on both sides of the border.

Mirza along with son Izhaan are in Pakistan to support Malik who represented Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League 2020. The team didn’t qualify for the PSL final scheduled for today [Tuesday] at 8pm at National Stadium, Karachi. The final will be played between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars.

Mirza plans to make her digital debut with the web-series MTV Nishedh Alone Together, a show that aims to raise awareness about tuberculosis. It’s a digital spin-off of the TV show MTV Nishedh, which premiered in January this year. She will be playing her own self in the fictional series.

