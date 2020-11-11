Meet the Kung Fu grandmaster teaching Hazara children martial arts

He dresses like Bruce Lee, has hair like The Undertaker and he’s got Jackie Chan moves. He has an army of children that he trained for years.

He is Kung Fu grandmaster Mubarak Ali Shan, a 52-year-old martial artist who belongs to Quetta’s Hazara community.

Shan told SAMAA TV on Tuesday that he introduced Wushu or Chinese martial arts in Pakistan. He has so far trained 5000 children at his Shan Wang Shaolin Kung Fu Academy that he opened in the mid 2000s.

The grandmaster began learning martial arts when he was seven, but he feels that people can learn it at any age. “You could be a child or a 75-year-old man… the age doesn’t really matter. You can get a black belt after three years of training,” he said.

Photo: Mubarak Ali Shan/ YouTube (screengrab)

Shan believes he has learnt a lot for a grandmaster of his age because he trained at Shaolin temples across China and Hong Kong that are hubs of martial arts.

He added that the Hazara children are now more eager to get into athletics after all 13 participants from Balochistan made it big in the South Asian Games 2019.