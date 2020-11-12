Indian actor Asif Basra found dead: report

Police believe he may have taken his own life
Indian actor Asif Basra, who recently appeared in Amazon’s series Paatal Lok, was found dead at his private guest house in Himalchal Pradesh, Indian media reported Thursday.
Indian Express quoted a senior police official who believed that the actor may have taken his own life.
No suicide note was found at the house, said the police official, adding that more information will be made public after an autopsy.
Fifty-three year old Basra, originally from Maharashtra’s Amravati, moved to Mumbai in 1989 to become an actor. He worked in several films, including Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, Jab We Met, Krrish 3 and Black Friday.
Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:
For readers in India’s Maharashtra, here’s the government helpline for anyone going through mental health issues: 1800120820050. Other helplines: Fortis: +91-8376804102 and icall: 022-25521111.