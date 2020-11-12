Indian actor Asif Basra found dead: report

Indian actor Asif Basra, who recently appeared in Amazon’s series Paatal Lok, was found dead at his private guest house in Himalchal Pradesh, Indian media reported Thursday.

Indian Express quoted a senior police official who believed that the actor may have taken his own life.

No suicide note was found at the house, said the police official, adding that more information will be made public after an autopsy.

Fifty-three year old Basra, originally from Maharashtra’s Amravati, moved to Mumbai in 1989 to become an actor. He worked in several films, including Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, Jab We Met, Krrish 3 and Black Friday.

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

Do not leave the person alone

Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines in Pakistan and speak to them:

Mind Organisation 042 35761999

Umang 0317 4288665

Talk2me.pk 0333 4065139

Baat Karo 0335 5743344

Taskeen 0332 5267936

Rooh 0333 3337664

Rozan 0800-22444

OpenCounseling 042 35761999

For readers in India’s Maharashtra, here’s the government helpline for anyone going through mental health issues: 1800120820050. Other helplines: Fortis: +91-8376804102 and icall: 022-25521111.