How to talk to your children about child abuse, strangers

Psychologists recommend establishing between good and bad touch. Art: Trinette Lucas/SAMAA Digital

News of the Kashmore gang rape of a woman and her four-year-old daughter was already distressing enough when a video of the child surfaced on social media on Thursday. It is extremely difficult to describe what one saw. All we could talk about in the newsroom as we struggled to report the story was how should we be talking to our children about strangers and child abuse.

At what age is a right to start talking to your child about anatomy and body parts? We all have the sense that children are maturing faster in these times but it is still difficult to even begin to educate them about such matters. The problem is that we are reporting on rape cases and child abuse every other day.

Psychologists Dr Zohra Batool and Zainab Barry offered us these tips. They pointed out certain ways in which children can be taught to protect themselves.

