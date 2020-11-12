Thursday, November 12, 2020  | 25 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

How to talk to your children about child abuse, strangers

Psychologists share tips on teaching children about safety

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago

Psychologists recommend establishing between good and bad touch. Art: Trinette Lucas/SAMAA Digital

News of the Kashmore gang rape of a woman and her four-year-old daughter was already distressing enough when a video of the child surfaced on social media on Thursday. It is extremely difficult to describe what one saw. All we could talk about in the newsroom as we struggled to report the story was how should we be talking to our children about strangers and child abuse.

At what age is a right to start talking to your child about anatomy and body parts? We all have the sense that children are maturing faster in these times but it is still difficult to even begin to educate them about such matters. The problem is that we are reporting on rape cases and child abuse every other day.

Psychologists Dr Zohra Batool and Zainab Barry offered us these tips. They pointed out certain ways in which children can be taught to protect themselves.

Related: Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks

  1. Talk

    about good and bad touch

    Educate your children about good and bad touch. Tell them there are body parts

    that only parents can touch. The main goal is to make your children identify

    between two emotions: happiness and sadness. After they are able to identify

    these emotions, we further help them to learn about their feelings and what

    they feel about certain touches.   
  2. Schools

    should hold workshops with parents along with their children in order to teach

    them about primary caregivers and how to identify emotions.
  3. Tell

    them to not take anything from strangers. If a stranger approaches them, they

    should first ask their parents before talking to them.
  4. Develop

    a security code or password with your child. If your child is alone at home, he

    or she should only open the door if the stranger knows that code. It will help

    identify a total stranger from someone who is family.
  5. There

    are some emotional signs that help parents know if a child has been abused such

    as a mood change, irritability, fear, no eye contact, swelling and marks on

    body parts.
  6. You

    can begin telling children about good and bad touch from age three. Make it

    easy for them in the form of story-telling, cartoons etc. You can later teach

    your child about genitals and how to identify gender through animal drawings.

    There are numerous ways through art in which children are taught about body

    safety.  
  7. Don’t

    leave your children alone with strangers or unattended in public spaces even if

    they are the playground in the housing or neighbourhood complex.
  8. Listen

    to your child. Don’t negate them if they share something with you. Observe if

    there is a behaviour change. Build confidence, so they can trust you.
  9. Don’t

    hide if a child has been abused. Seek professional help.

FaceBook WhatsApp
child abuse Kashmore rape case
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Kashmore rape, kashmore incident, child rape pakistan, child abuse pakistan, women abuse, women rape, child safety, how to talk to your child about sex,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sonya Hussyn’s advice for good health and happiness
Sonya Hussyn’s advice for good health and happiness
Meet the Kung Fu grandmaster teaching Hazara children martial arts
Meet the Kung Fu grandmaster teaching Hazara children martial arts
Indian actor Asif Basra found dead: report
Indian actor Asif Basra found dead: report
How to talk to your children about child abuse, strangers
How to talk to your children about child abuse, strangers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.