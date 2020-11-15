Sunday, November 15, 2020  | 28 Rabiulawal, 1442
Entertainment

Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passes away

He was 85

Posted: Nov 15, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passes away

Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday from complications developed after he was infected with the coronavirus. He was 85.

He tested positive for the virus last month and had been in the hospital for 40 days. He is survived by a wife, son and daughter, according to the Indian Express.  

A legend in Bengali cinema, Chatterjee is best known for his collaborations with Oscar winning director Satyajit Ray. He was also the first Indian film personality to be conferred France’s highest award for artists, the Ordre des Arts et des Letrres.

He made his debut in Apur Sansar in 1959 and went on to work in films such as Joi Baba Felunath, Hirak Rajar Deshe, Ghare Baire , Abhijan, Ganashatru, Jhinder Bandi and Atonko. He acted in over 210 films till 2016.

He was born on January 19, 1935 in Krishnagar.

