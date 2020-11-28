Saturday, November 28, 2020  | 11 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > LifeandStyle

Google pays tribute to Bano Qudsia on 92nd birthday

She died at the age of 88 on February 2017

Posted: Nov 28, 2020
Posted: Nov 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
Photo: Google

Google is celebrating Pakistani novelist, playwright and spiritualist Bano Qudsia’s 92nd Birthday, on Saturday with a doodle.

Born on November 28, 1928 in Firozpur, British India, She was popularly known as Bano Aapa, which means Elder Sister.

Renowned for her message of love and hope, Qudsia earned enormous acclaim for Urdu classics like her television play Aadhi Baat and novel Raja Gidh.

She wrote 25 novels and founded her own magazine called Dastango. Some of her famous stories include Aatish-i-Zer-i-Paa, Aik Din, Amer Bail, Asay Pasay, Chahar Chaman, Chotaa Sheher Baray Log, Footpath ki Ghaas, Haasil Ghaat, and Hawa Kay Naam.

Related: Google remembers Manto with a doodle on his 108th birthday

Qudsia graduated from the Kinnaird College in Lahore and then joined the Government College University (Lahore) (GCU) to do her masters in Urdu literature which she completed in 1951.

She married writer Ashfaq Ahmed whom she had met at the Government College University in Lahore. The couple was considered inseparable in their social lives.

She was awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 1983 and Hilal-e-Imtiaz in 2000 for her literary achievements.

Bano Qudsia died at the age of 88 on February 4, 2017, at the Ittefaq Hospital in Lahore.

