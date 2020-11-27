Friday, November 27, 2020  | 10 Rabiulakhir, 1442
LifeandStyle

Bakhtawar Zardari ‘sentimental and emotional’ on engagement day

The event is today

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Bakhtawar Zardari ‘sentimental and emotional’ on engagement day

Photo: @bakhtawarbz/ Instagram

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari is getting engaged today (Friday). The ceremony will be held at Bilawal House in Karachi.

In a note posted on Twitter, she expressed her gratitude for the love and prayers she has received.  

“Very sentimental and emotional day. So grateful for everyone’s love and prayers,” she wrote.

“Especially our PPP family whom I know are eager to participate,” she said, adding that the Bhutto family and all party members will celebrate this occasion post-COVID-19.

She asked people to keep her mother, the late Benazir Bhutto and all her family members, in their prayers.

On November 14, the PPP announced that Bakhtawar will be getting engaged to Mahmood Choudhary, the son of a Dubai-based businessman on November 27. 

Their invitation card has been sent to guests via email. The guests were asked to reply with a scanned copy of their negative COVID-19 PCR test result a day before the event.

Choudhary is the son of Mohammad Younas Choudhary and Begum Suriya Choudhary. The family hails from Lahore and lives in Dubai, and manages a diverse range of businesses.

Bakhtawar, who holds a Masters Honors in English from the University of Edinburgh, is an education enthusiast and actively works for Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST). Her efforts played a significant role in the establishment of Stem Cell Research Laboratory at Karachi Campus.

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari Karachi
 
