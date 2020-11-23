Monday, November 23, 2020  | 6 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Fact-check: Bakhtawar isn’t recreating Benazir Bhutto’s look for her wedding

Designers say no one has contacted them

Posted: Nov 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
We are not recreating Benazir Bhutto’s Nikkah look or suit for Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari’s wedding, clarified Amber Varsy, the co-founder of Resham Revaj, a brand that rose to fame after the former PM wore their iconic green sharara for her nikkah with Asif Ali Zardari in 1987.

Many people on social media have been claiming that Bakhtawar will recreate her mother’s look for her dholki and engagement on November 27. “It is equally shocking for us that everyone is saying that we are designing the dress and they haven’t even spoken to us,” said Varsy. “We also saw it on social media that she wants to recreate that look. To be honest, we have no idea if she even wants to wear the same outfit or not.”

Varsy told SAMAA Digital that no one from Bilawal House has approached them asking about the suit. Naz Said and her two daughters, Amber Varsy and Amna Mullick, opened Resham Revaj in 1983.

Photo: Amber Varsy (left) standing with her mother Naz Said (right) outside their studio Resham Revaj

“We don’t even have Bakhtawar’s measurements,” said Resham Revaj’s founder Naz Said. She dismissed the reports as just rumour.

“If we were to design Bakhtawar’s dress, we would suggest one solid colour just as her mother [had] with a contrasting dupatta,” she added when asked. 

SAMAA Digital has reached out to Bilawal House for official confirmation about the wardrobe choices.

What did Benazir wear to her nikkah?

Photo: Aqsa Mansoor/ SAMAA Digital

The iconic raw silk green sharara with a chiffon dupatta has magenta pink applique work in resham and zardozi, but it was not specifically made for Bibi, said the designer.

Benazir did not choose what she was going to wear for her nikkah ceremony; instead, her mother Begum Nusrat Bhutto picked it off the rack. “We were told by her that Benazir was unwell at that time because of her jalsa in Lyari. She had a bad cold and fever,” said Resham Revaj’s founder Naz Said. “The dress was then sent to Bilawal House for trial along with a tailor and a sewing machine 33 years ago.”

Bibi was quite happy after trying it on and she even tipped the tailor heavily. “She was very grateful and thankful that the dress was done so quickly,” said Varsy.

As Begum Nusrat Bhutto came from a Persian background, her only demand was that her daughter’s dress should be green. “She wanted her daughter to follow the Persian custom and wear green on her nikkah,” said Naz Said.

The brand still possesses the original dress which is on display at their Karachi showroom on Tipu Sultan Road.

Who is Bakhtawar marrying?

On November 14, the PPP announced that Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari will be getting engaged to the son of a US-based businessman on November 27. A relative of the Zardari family confirmed to SAMAA Digital that Bakhtawar and Mahmood Chaudhry’s engagement will take place at Bilawal House Karachi. This was publicly confirmed by the PPP as well.

The PPP media cell, in a tweet on November 17, revealed details of the Chaudhry family to clarify some rumours. It said that Mahmood, the son of Mohammad Younas Choudhry and Begum Suriya Choudhry, hails from Lahore and lives in Dubai.

The party’s media cell added that he manages a range of businesses. A number of media outlets had earlier reported that he was a businessman in the US.

