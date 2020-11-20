Friday, November 20, 2020  | 3 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Entertainment

Aiman and Minal Khan celebrate their birthday

They turned 22 on November 20

Posted: Nov 20, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 20, 2020
Aiman and Minal Khan celebrate their birthday

Photo: @minalkhan.official/ Instagram

Pakistani actors Aiman and Minal Khan are celebrating their 22nd birthday today.

Minal’s birthday party was attended by her close friends including actors Kinza Hashmi, Saboor Ali and Mohsin Ikram Haider.

The birthday bash was a surprise for Minal by Haider. They are seen together on many occasions. They regularly post pictures of themselves together.

The photos from her birthday celebration were also posted by them on their Instagram stories.

Fans and fellow celebs have also been sending their love and birthday wishes for her.

Minal’s twin Aiman Khan wished her “soulmate” and said she is missing her.

She is in Turkey with husband Muneeb Butt.

AIman Khan Minal Khan
 
