Video: Sleepy Marshmallows makes children stars of their own stories

Posted: Oct 8, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Do you find it difficult to find a unique gift for your little loved ones? Or is reading a book to restless or reluctant tots a challenge?

If you do, Karachi-based Sleepy Marshmallows has a perfect solution for you. They have introduced personalised children’s books for the first time in Pakistan.

“Gift the kids a real, personalised picture book, which will give them the thrill of being the main illustrated character in the book and also the excitement of seeing the name and your dedicated message in the book!” said Sleepy Marshmallows founder Najwa Paracha.

The mother of twins, Paracha always found it difficult to read a book to her toddlers. After numerous failed attempts to get her toddlers’ attention she came up with an idea of using her own daughters’ names in the book.

“Stories play a vital role in the growth and development of children. The books they read and the characters they get to know can become like friends,” she explained.

Believing in the power of reading and that storytelling promotes brain development and inspires the imagination, Paracha introduced her first book ‘My Name Is’ in January in order to teach kids how to spell their names.

From the daddy book to the Islamic ABC, Paracha and her sister have launched six books for children between the ages of one and 10. Their team of six women will be launching two more books in the coming month.

