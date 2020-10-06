Akram’s bemoan sorry sight of Karachi’s Sea View

Activist Shaniera Akram has always been praising all things Pakistan from its people to food, culture and the natural beauty. She and husband Wasim Akram recently went out for a stroll to Karachi’s Sea View Beach and were disappointed by its untidy appearance.

She took the opportunity to call attention to the overall state of the city with heaps of garbage, dilapidated buildings and roads.

“All I see is rubbish and people breaking the law. Shops with piles of rubbish, sewerage tankers offloading in the ocean, and housing blocks looking like they are falling apart because no one wants to paint or fix them. There is no pride anymore Karachi. It’s like we have given up caring,” she wrote on Twitter.

“It’s not just the beach, there is garbage everywhere. It’s on our street corners, our lanes, outside our shops, in front of our offices, next to our schools, dumped on vacant land, outside our homes, on our only beach and it’s in our ocean. We are literally swimming in it!”

She emphasised on how Karachi’s people and the authorities have abandoned the city. “Our city is in pain and it’s telling us every day. We are crying out for help but nobody can hear us. This has got to stop! This has bought shame on our city, our people and on our culture. This is not who we are.”

Wasim also posted a video of the beach showing all the garbage and plastic that has been dumped into the sea.

“It was Monday morning, and I thought it’s a fresh start, first day of the week, but I’ve made a huge mistake bringing my wife to seaview,” he said. “This entire filth has come from the sea – whatever you throw in it comes back to you with the high tide.”

“It’s embarrassing. She chants to the entire world that Pakistan is beautiful, its people are beautiful – yes people might be beautiful, but they’re also dirty,” he added.

He advised people to pick up the right cause to protest and help bring change.

“Now is the time to advise, think of ways on how to change this mindset of the people,” he said.