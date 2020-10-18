Sunday, October 18, 2020  | 29 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > LifeandStyle

Prince William, Kate Middleton play Pictionary with Pakistani schoolkids

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
Prince William, Kate Middleton play Pictionary with Pakistani schoolkids

Photo: Kensington Palace

A year after their visit to Pakistan, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reunited with students in the country via video call.

Kate Middleton wore a gold kurta during the two video calls she and Prince William attended with Pakistani charities.

During her tour of Pakistan, the Duchess aced fashion diplomacy, and paid tribute to Pakistani wear on every official visit. She wore different variations of traditional outfits and incorporated clever national symbols into them.

They played Pictionary with students at the Islamabad Model College for Girls and spoke about cricket with children at the SOS Children’s Village.

During their Pictionary game they guessed what the girls were drawing on a piece of paper.

They visited both places last year during their tour. After the tour, the Duchess shared a personal note on the official Kensington Royal Instagram page and said “the community at the SOS Village is built around family – and the best possible family you could imagine – where everyone comes together to nurture, love and protect the children in their care. These vulnerable children, many who have come through traumatic circumstances, are nurtured in this caring environment and are able to form these quality relationships that they so desperately need to thrive.”

