Platelet-rich plasma therapy for hair loss: what is it?

Pakistani people are always concerned about hair loss, stagnant hair growth, and weak hair and it can be a major cause of stress.

Dr Seema Hirji, a practicing dermatologist and cosmetologist in Karachi, explained that a widely popular procedure to treat extreme hair loss is platelet-rich plasma therapy.

In hair loss or alopecia, hair loss occurs on parts of your head and bald patches become visible. It can lead to extreme baldness if not treated.

Nutritional deficiencies, a hormonal imbalance and genetics can lead to hair loss in men and women. When caused by genetic factors, it is known as androgenic alopecia. In men, it is called male-pattern baldness.

Our hair growth cycle has three stages. Anagen is the active phase of hair follicle, the root of hair located in the scalp. Catagen is the stationary phase in which hair begin shrinking, and the third, telogen phase is called the resting or dead phase of hair.

According to Dr Hirji, platelet-rich plasma therapy has gradually evolved. It can now be used as a separate procedure or in combination.

Mesotherapy – targeted treatment

In Mesotherapy, anti-testosterone growth factors that lower the testosterone levels in the body are directly injected in the hair follicle.

A hormonal imbalance, including higher testosterone levels in patients, can cause miniaturisation of the hair follicle, which has a negative impact on hair growth.

“The procedure has a dual effect. First, the nutrition reaches the target and second is when we do pricking; it stimulates the shrunken and dead phases of the hair follicle,” explained Dr Hirji.

Micro needling

In micro needling, manual rollers are used to prick the scalp and the catagen phase of hair growth is stimulated into the anagen phase.

“Now, we have derma pens which are motorised, meaning they don’t depend on individual pressure. They have settings which can be fixed,” explained Dr Hirji.

According to her, micro needling has three purposes: to inject directly, stimulate and micro injury. It is also less expensive, less painful and less time consuming than PRP therapy.

Platelet-rich plasma therapy

PRP is a more advanced treatment in which a patient’s blood is drawn in a test tube and passed through a centrifugal machine. It separates platelets from other components i.e. red and white blood cells. These platelets form red rings called platelet plugs.

“The platelet plugs are mixed with plasma in a syringe and then it is injected.” The procedure is really beneficial for hair growth, said Dr Hirji.

Platelets are a vital part of human blood. They are tiny cells that make clots to help wounds and injuries heal quickly. They are used in the treatment of hair loss because they act as a healing agent.

PRP and micro needling also have chances of bacterial infections and scarring. “Not every treatment suits each individual. Therefore, customised treatment options are used according to patients’ age, medical history etc,” added Dr Hirji.