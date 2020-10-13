Tuesday, October 13, 2020  | 24 Safar, 1442
Entertainment

Malaika Arora’s tip or trick for hair loss

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Malaika Arora’s tip or trick for hair loss

Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram

Winter is coming. Our hair care problems will also grow. But Bollywood actor Malaika Arora has got us covered with her hair care tips.

“Hair loss is one demon that we all have to face in our lives,” she wrote on Instagram. “For some it comes in phases and for some it’s like an everyday problem. But we don’t need to fear it, just need to tackle it the correct way.”

View this post on Instagram

Hair loss is one demon that we all have to face in our lives…for some it comes in phases and for some it’s like an everyday problem. But we don’t need to fear it…just need to tackle it the correct way. Apart from maintaining a healthy diet, we can use some simple diy tips to control the hair fall. Post my Covid19 recovery, even I have been experiencing an intense hair fall than usual, so apart from my daily dose of good ol’ vitamins, I have also restarted my one ingredient diy hair fall therapy…Onion juice!. Just grate one fresh onion and extract it’s juice, now apply the juice to ur scalp with the help of a cotton ball. Keep it for sometime and then wash it off with a paraben free shampoo. You’ll see the results within a week and trust me..you’ll not be disappointed. #MalaikasTrickOrTip #HairCare

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Oct 10, 2020 at 10:53pm PDT

According to her, apart from maintaining a healthy diet, some simple DIY tips can help us control hair fall.  

Related: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor test positive for coronavirus

“Post my Covid-19 recovery; even I have been experiencing an intense hair fall than usual, so apart from my daily dose of good old vitamins, I have also restarted my one ingredient DIY hair fall therapy… onion juice!” she explained. “Just grate one fresh onion and extract its juice, now apply the juice to your scalp with the help of a cotton ball. Keep it for some time and then wash it off with a paraben free shampoo.”

Arora swears by the tip and has been doing it for years. She assured fans that her tip or trick will help stop hair fall. “You’ll see the results within a week and trust me, you’ll not be disappointed.”

In an earlier post, she updated fans on her health after recovering from COVID-19. “I can’t thank you all enough in words for what everyone has done for me in these difficult times. All of you please stay safe and take care.”

hair loss Malaika Arora
 
RELATED STORIES

