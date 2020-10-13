Malaika Arora’s tip or trick for hair loss

Winter is coming. Our hair care problems will also grow. But Bollywood actor Malaika Arora has got us covered with her hair care tips.

“Hair loss is one demon that we all have to face in our lives,” she wrote on Instagram. “For some it comes in phases and for some it’s like an everyday problem. But we don’t need to fear it, just need to tackle it the correct way.”

According to her, apart from maintaining a healthy diet, some simple DIY tips can help us control hair fall.

Related: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor test positive for coronavirus

“Post my Covid-19 recovery; even I have been experiencing an intense hair fall than usual, so apart from my daily dose of good old vitamins, I have also restarted my one ingredient DIY hair fall therapy… onion juice!” she explained. “Just grate one fresh onion and extract its juice, now apply the juice to your scalp with the help of a cotton ball. Keep it for some time and then wash it off with a paraben free shampoo.”

Arora swears by the tip and has been doing it for years. She assured fans that her tip or trick will help stop hair fall. “You’ll see the results within a week and trust me, you’ll not be disappointed.”

In an earlier post, she updated fans on her health after recovering from COVID-19. “I can’t thank you all enough in words for what everyone has done for me in these difficult times. All of you please stay safe and take care.”