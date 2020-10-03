The nominees for Lux Style Awards 2020 are out!

The curtains are up and the nominees are out! The Lux Style Awards office has announced nominations in 28 categories for the 19th Lux Style Awards.
The announcement has been made in the categories of fashion, film, music and television.
Earlier, the organisers of the Lux Style Awards announced that they had decided to not go ahead with the event this year as the country faces one of the biggest challenges, fighting the coronavirus outbreak.
Related: Lux Style Awards 2019 celebrated movies, music, fashion and women
“We stand together with the nation,” they said in a statement on their website. “We will instead redirect our show funds to partner with the Akhuwat Foundation in order to support the impacted members of our entertainment and fashion industry.”
Due to the pandemic, the voting with the jurors for the four categories was conducted online, and overseen by auditors.
Category: Fashion
Model of the Year (Female)
Model of the Year (Male)
Achievement in Fashion Design – Pret
Achievement in Fashion Design – Luxury Pret
Best Menswear Designer
Achievement in Fashion Design – Bridal
Best Fashion Photographer
Best Hair & Makeup Artist
Best Emerging Talent
Category: Film
Best Film
Best Film Director
Best Film Actor (Viewer’s Choice & Critics Choice)
Best Film Actress (Viewer’s Choice & Critics Choice)
Best Playback Singer (Film)
Category: Music
Singer of the Year
Song of the Year
Best Emerging Talent
Category: TV
Best TV Play
Best TV Director
Best TV Best Actor (Viewer’s Choice & Critics Choice)
Best TV Actress (Viewer’s Choice & Critics Choice)
Best Play Writer
Best Original Sound Track (TV)
Best Emerging Talent