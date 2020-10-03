The nominees for Lux Style Awards 2020 are out!

The curtains are up and the nominees are out! The Lux Style Awards office has announced nominations in 28 categories for the 19th Lux Style Awards.

The announcement has been made in the categories of fashion, film, music and television.

Earlier, the organisers of the Lux Style Awards announced that they had decided to not go ahead with the event this year as the country faces one of the biggest challenges, fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

“We stand together with the nation,” they said in a statement on their website. “We will instead redirect our show funds to partner with the Akhuwat Foundation in order to support the impacted members of our entertainment and fashion industry.”

Due to the pandemic, the voting with the jurors for the four categories was conducted online, and overseen by auditors.

Category: Fashion

Model of the Year (Female)

Alicia Khan Fahmeen Ansari Farwa Kazmi Mushk Kaleem Zara Abid (posthumous)

Model of the Year (Male)

Aimal Khan Champ Imi Hasnain Lehri Shahzad Noor Waleed Siddiqui

Achievement in Fashion Design – Pret

BeechTree Generation Miraka by Misha Lakhani Sania Maskatiya Zaha by Elan

Achievement in Fashion Design – Luxury Pret

Ali Xeeshan Husain Rehar Misha Lakhani Sana Safinaz Sania Maskatiya

Best Menswear Designer

Emran Rajput Ismail Farid Munib Nawaz Republic by Omer Farooq Sania Maskatiya

Achievement in Fashion Design – Bridal

Ali Xeeshan Faraz Manan House of Kamiar Rokni Sana Safinaz Shehla Chatoor

Best Fashion Photographer

Alee Hassan Ashna Khan MHM Studio Rizwan ul Haq Shahbaz Shazi

Best Hair & Makeup Artist

Fatima Nasir Qasim Liaqat Saima Bargfrede Shammal Qureshi at Toni & Guy (North Pakistan) Sunil Nawab

Best Emerging Talent

Asad Bin Javed for Photography Maha Tahirani for Female Model Natasha Zubair for Photography Sachal Afzal for Male Model Zara Ali for Photography

Category: Film

Best Film

Baaji – Produced by Saqib Malik at Page 33 Films Laal Kabootar – Produced by Hania Chima and Kamil Chima Parey Hut Love – Produced by Asim Raza at The Vision Factory Films Ready Steady No! – Produced by Hisham Bin Munawar Superstar – Produced by Momina Duraid at MD Productions

Best Film Director

Asim Raza for Parey Hut Love Hisham Bin Munawar for Ready Steady No! Kamal Khan for Laal Kabootar Mohammad Ehteshamuddin for Superstar Saqib Malik for Baaji

Best Film Actor (Viewer’s Choice & Critics Choice)

Ahmed Ali Akbar for Laal Kabootar Nadeem Baig for Superstar Rashid Farooqui for Laal Kabootar Salman Shahid for Ready Steady No! Sheheryar Munawar for Parey Hut Love

Best Film Actress (Viewer’s Choice & Critics Choice)

Amna Ilyas for Baaji Mahira Khan for Superstar Mansha Pasha for Laal Kabootar Maya Ali for Parey Hut Love Meera for Baaji

Best Playback Singer (Film)

Ali Sethi for Bekaraan Ali Tariq for Behka Na Jabbar Abbas for Jugart Mai Dhai for Raag Murli Zeb Bangash for Gudi Wang

Category: Music

Singer of the Year

Ali Pervaiz for Unkahi Ali Sethi for Chaandani Raat Haadia Hashmi for Bol Hu Saakin for Aj Sik Mitraan Di Shehroze Hussain for Qurbaan

Song of the Year

Late Night by Shamoon Ismail from Brown Sugar Raavi by Sajjad Ali from Raavi Resistance by Abdullah Siddiqui from Resistance Sitaaron se Aagay by Abbas Ali Khan featuring Lalarukh You and I by Saba Jaswal featuring Abdullah Siddiqui

Best Emerging Talent

Ali Hasan for Chaaraasaazi Hassan & Roshaan for Savera Nimra Gilani for Zindagi Tamasha Bani Producers Hamad Khan & Sohaib Lari for Big Foot Music Zain Ali & Zohaib Ali for Ali Haiderium

Category: TV

Best TV Play

Aangan – HUM TV Cheekh – ARY Digital Ishq Zah e Naseeb – HUM TV Meray Paas Tum Ho – ARY Digital Ranjha Ranjha Kardi – HUM TV

Best TV Director

Farooq Rind for Ishq Zah e Naseeb Kashif Nisar for Inkaar Kashif Nisar for Ranjha Ranjha Kardi Muhammad Ehteshamuddin for Aangan Nadeem Baig for Meray Paas Tum Ho

Best TV Best Actor (Viewer’s Choice & Critics Choice)

Bilal Abbas for Cheekh Humayun Saeed for Meray Paas Tum Ho Imran Ashraf for Ranjha Ranjha Kardi Rehan Sheikh for Inkaar Zahid Ahmed for Ishq Zah e Naseeb

Best TV Actress (Viewer’s Choice & Critics Choice)

Ayeza Khan for Meray Paas Tum Ho Iqra Aziz for Ranjha Ranjha Kardi Saba Qamar for Cheekh Sajal Ali for Aangan Yumna Zaidi for Inkaar

Best Play Writer

Faiza Iftikhar for Ranjha Ranjha Kardi Hashim Nadeem for Ishq Zah-e-Naseeb Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar for Meray Paas Tum Ho Sarwat Nazir for Khaas Zafar Mairaj for Inkaar

Best Original Sound Track (TV)

Ishq Zah-e-Naseeb by Naveed Nishad Kaisa hai Naseeba by Zeb Bangash Khaas by Natasha Baig Ramz-e-Ishq by Shani Arshad Ranjha Ranjha Kardi by JB Sisters/Rahma Ali

Best Emerging Talent