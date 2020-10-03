Saturday, October 3, 2020  | 14 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Fashion Pakistan Week returns to the runway

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
Fashion Pakistan Week returns to the runway

Photo: Talking Point

Mark your calendars, fashion shows are returning to the country! The Fashion Pakistan Council has announced their annual Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW), which is going to be held in December in a beautiful, tropical garden.

FPW 2020 in December will be a two-day intimate exclusive affair aimed at highlighting fashion and design. The show will be held from December 5 to December 6.

An outdoor luxury setting with a carefully curated guest list of attendees, FPW 2020 will present collections in a glamorous atmosphere, best suited to watch a designers craftsmanship and vision come to life.

FPW 2020 will be embracing the new digital format utilised globally and the collections by live streaming the show directly from the venue. In a post COVID-19 environment, FPW 2020 will be following International Fashion week’s trends and government guidelines by restricting seating and traditional fashion week practices.

FPW2020 will be donating a percentage of the proceeds from the show to Special Olympics, Pakistan.  

Fashion Pakistan Week was Pakistan’s first formal fashion showcase held in 2007, and has remained the premier platform for designers and retailers. It wants to embrace a smaller, intimate format in 2020 with an exclusive guestlist of press, bloggers and celebrities. FPW 2020 desires to put fashion on the forefront with design and aesthetic being the star highlights.

FaceBook WhatsApp
fashion Pakistan week
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Platelet-rich plasma therapy for hair loss: what is it?
Platelet-rich plasma therapy for hair loss: what is it?
Pakistan's best-selling charpoy
Pakistan’s best-selling charpoy
Top trends from Milan fashion week
Top trends from Milan fashion week
I selfie, therefore I am: Instagram 10 years on
I selfie, therefore I am: Instagram 10 years on
Fashion Pakistan Week returns to the runway
Fashion Pakistan Week returns to the runway
An expert’s guide for strong, shiny hair
An expert’s guide for strong, shiny hair
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.