Fashion Pakistan Week returns to the runway

Mark your calendars, fashion shows are returning to the country! The Fashion Pakistan Council has announced their annual Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW), which is going to be held in December in a beautiful, tropical garden.

FPW 2020 in December will be a two-day intimate exclusive affair aimed at highlighting fashion and design. The show will be held from December 5 to December 6.

An outdoor luxury setting with a carefully curated guest list of attendees, FPW 2020 will present collections in a glamorous atmosphere, best suited to watch a designers craftsmanship and vision come to life.

FPW 2020 will be embracing the new digital format utilised globally and the collections by live streaming the show directly from the venue. In a post COVID-19 environment, FPW 2020 will be following International Fashion week’s trends and government guidelines by restricting seating and traditional fashion week practices.

FPW2020 will be donating a percentage of the proceeds from the show to Special Olympics, Pakistan.

Fashion Pakistan Week was Pakistan’s first formal fashion showcase held in 2007, and has remained the premier platform for designers and retailers. It wants to embrace a smaller, intimate format in 2020 with an exclusive guestlist of press, bloggers and celebrities. FPW 2020 desires to put fashion on the forefront with design and aesthetic being the star highlights.