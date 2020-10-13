Tuesday, October 13, 2020  | 24 Safar, 1442
Faisalabad couple credits 38-year marriage to matching shalwar kameez

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Oct 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

While many couples love to match their clothes occasionally, a married couple in Faisalabad has been wearing the same outfits for the last 37 years. Muhammad Nasir and his wife Shagufta reveal the unique reason behind dressing alike in this video.

