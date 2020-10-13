Faisalabad couple credits 38-year marriage to matching shalwar kameez

While many couples love to match their clothes occasionally, a married couple in Faisalabad has been wearing the same outfits for the last 37 years. Muhammad Nasir and his wife Shagufta reveal the unique reason behind dressing alike in this video.
Faisalabad couple, matching couple outfits, couple matching dress Pakistani, couple same dress in Pakistan, couple matching dress, couple same dressing shalwar kameez, couple same dressing shalwar kameez Faisalabad, couple same dressing shalwar kameez, Top 10 Matching Outfits, couple in Faisalabad, Faisalabad, marriage couple same dress