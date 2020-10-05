Ansab Jahangir’s advice for brides with pandemic weddings

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, weddings across the world have taken a massive hit and changed globally.

From big fat Pakistani weddings to small intimate affairs, Pakistan’s ace fashion designer Ansab Jahangir and her sister Zoha Danial gave us a closer look at how the coronavirus has changed the ballgame altogether for bridal wear this year.

In September the duo behind Ansab Jahangir launched a beautiful bridal collection by the name ‘D I A’. The collection resonates the Pakistani wedding, filled with an abundance of joy every woman dreams of having with her family and friends by her side.

The collection embodies a whimsical experience with a fun spirit, indulging in musings and laughter with sisters, bridesmaids and family; featuring Ayeza Khan, Anila Murtaza, Sona Memon, Hiba Khan and Manal Tabani.

Cherished traditions and beautiful moments from the engagement to the nikkah and mehndi have been showcased in the collection. The exciting journey and zest of a memorable celebration a happy bride dreams of are exceptionally fulfilled through D I A, which proposes a union that will last a lifetime.

With a wondrous array of colour, joy and lush greenery, Ansab Jahangir’s newest collection promises an enthralling adventure with the special people in our lives, commemorating an eternal bond with the utmost elegance and refined grace.

D I A has an illustrious range in store, full of vibrancy which matches the festivities, whether it be for a blissful Nikkah, subtle yet charming Engagement, or a bright and cheerful Mehendi, the collection covers all the aspects of what a bride-to-be would ideally desire!