Monday, October 5, 2020  | 16 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Ansab Jahangir’s advice for brides with pandemic weddings

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, weddings across the world have taken a massive hit and changed globally.

From big fat Pakistani weddings to small intimate affairs, Pakistan’s ace fashion designer Ansab Jahangir and her sister Zoha Danial gave us a closer look at how the coronavirus has changed the ballgame altogether for bridal wear this year.

In September the duo behind Ansab Jahangir launched a beautiful bridal collection by the name ‘D I A’.  The collection resonates the Pakistani wedding, filled with an abundance of joy every woman dreams of having with her family and friends by her side.

The collection embodies a whimsical experience with a fun spirit, indulging in musings and laughter with sisters, bridesmaids and family; featuring Ayeza Khan, Anila Murtaza, Sona Memon, Hiba Khan and Manal Tabani.

Cherished traditions and beautiful moments from the engagement to the nikkah and mehndi have been showcased in the collection. The exciting journey and zest of a memorable celebration a happy bride dreams of are exceptionally fulfilled through D I A, which proposes a union that will last a lifetime.

With a wondrous array of colour, joy and lush greenery, Ansab Jahangir’s newest collection promises an enthralling adventure with the special people in our lives, commemorating an eternal bond with the utmost elegance and refined grace. 

D I A has an illustrious range in store, full of vibrancy which matches the festivities, whether it be for a blissful Nikkah, subtle yet charming Engagement, or a bright and cheerful Mehendi, the collection covers all the aspects of what a bride-to-be would ideally desire!

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ansab Jahangir bridal dresses wedding
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Ansab Jahangir, Wedding dress, Wedding trends, Pakistani clothes, pakistani wedding dresses, pakistani wedding songs, pakistani wedding dance, ansab jahangir bridal, ansab jahangir bridal replica, ansab jahangir studio, ansab jahangir Instagram
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
The nominees for Lux Style Awards 2020 are out!
The nominees for Lux Style Awards 2020 are out!
Platelet-rich plasma therapy for hair loss: what is it?
Platelet-rich plasma therapy for hair loss: what is it?
An expert’s guide for strong, shiny hair
An expert’s guide for strong, shiny hair
Pakistan's best-selling charpoy
Pakistan’s best-selling charpoy
Fashion Pakistan Week returns to the runway
Fashion Pakistan Week returns to the runway
PM Imran Khan recommends reading 'The Forty Rules of Love'
PM Imran Khan recommends reading ‘The Forty Rules of Love’
I selfie, therefore I am: Instagram 10 years on
I selfie, therefore I am: Instagram 10 years on
Ansab Jahangir's advice for brides with pandemic weddings
Ansab Jahangir’s advice for brides with pandemic weddings
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.