Monday, September 21, 2020  | 2 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Education

Urdu comic book Little Master helps fight COVID-19 misinformation

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Urdu comic book Little Master helps fight COVID-19 misinformation

Photo: MAP Production

The world isn’t just fighting the coronavirus pandemic but also misinformation spreading regarding it. An Urdu comic book, Little Master, aims to keep children safe from fake news.

Released on Monday, the comic tells the story of a young boy from Karachi’s Lyari who has taken on a mission to learn about the coronavirus to help the people of his community and society stay safe from the infectious disease.

The main audience of Little Master, published by Mehrdar Art & Production, is children.

It has been written by Inam Hassan while the illustrations are by Umair Najeeb Khan, the creator of Pakistan’s first superhero comic book series Paak-Legion.

“Books are still the best method to convey a message to the masses,” said Muhammad Faheem, documentary filmmaker and MAP founder.

“This comic book will provide maximum COVID-19 related information to the children and counter all sorts of misinformation and myths about the infectious disease.”

According to the details shared in a press statement, the story focuses on little master’s journey understanding the pandemic and trying to spread awareness on following SOPs, countering extreme narratives and trying to maintain peace within different socio-economic classes, cultures, belief systems, and castes living within his community.

Team Mehrdar Art & Production will be printing 10,000 copies of the six-chapter comic book and will distribute it in multiple neighbourhoods of Karachi such as Lyari, Mauripur, Ibrahim Hyderi, Korangi and Surjani Town.  

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
coronavirus in pakistan, coronavirus book, coronavirus comic book
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Dear Frieha, here's how to be a 'pro' at protests
Dear Frieha, here’s how to be a ‘pro’ at protests
Banksy loses trademark case over the 'Flower Thrower'
Banksy loses trademark case over the ‘Flower Thrower’
Viral event: London Fashion Week opens with online focus
Viral event: London Fashion Week opens with online focus
Urdu comic book Little Master helps fight COVID-19 misinformation
Urdu comic book Little Master helps fight COVID-19 misinformation
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.