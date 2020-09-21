Urdu comic book Little Master helps fight COVID-19 misinformation

The world isn’t just fighting the coronavirus pandemic but also misinformation spreading regarding it. An Urdu comic book, Little Master, aims to keep children safe from fake news.

Released on Monday, the comic tells the story of a young boy from Karachi’s Lyari who has taken on a mission to learn about the coronavirus to help the people of his community and society stay safe from the infectious disease.

The main audience of Little Master, published by Mehrdar Art & Production, is children.

It has been written by Inam Hassan while the illustrations are by Umair Najeeb Khan, the creator of Pakistan’s first superhero comic book series Paak-Legion.

“Books are still the best method to convey a message to the masses,” said Muhammad Faheem, documentary filmmaker and MAP founder.

“This comic book will provide maximum COVID-19 related information to the children and counter all sorts of misinformation and myths about the infectious disease.”

According to the details shared in a press statement, the story focuses on little master’s journey understanding the pandemic and trying to spread awareness on following SOPs, countering extreme narratives and trying to maintain peace within different socio-economic classes, cultures, belief systems, and castes living within his community.

Team Mehrdar Art & Production will be printing 10,000 copies of the six-chapter comic book and will distribute it in multiple neighbourhoods of Karachi such as Lyari, Mauripur, Ibrahim Hyderi, Korangi and Surjani Town.