Tuesday, September 22, 2020  | 3 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Sushant Singh inspires Pakistani man to buy land on moon

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Sushant Singh inspires Pakistani man to buy land on moon

A man from Rawalpindi, Sohaib Ahmed, has gifted his wife a piece of land on the moon.

Ahmed bought a one-acre plot of the lunar land in the region called ‘Sea of Vapours’ for $45. He bought the property from the International Lunar Lands Registry.

Speaking on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Tuesday, Ahmed said he was inspired by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who had also purchased land on the moon in the Mare Muscoviense or the ‘Sea of Muscovy’ region.

Madiha, Ahmed’s wife, shared how her friends didn’t believe her when she told them about this unique gift.

“At first everyone thought it was a joke, but then I showed them the documents and then they believed it,” she said, adding that one of her friends also wants her fiancé to gift her plot on the moon as a wedding gift.

The couple was sent the documents to their home via the US Postal Service.

Ahmed said that the Luna Society International, in collaboration with NASA, will give preference to people who have purchased the land on the moon to visit space. The couple expressed hope to be the lucky one to get chosen for the trip.

Many people around the world own land on the moon, including celebrities such as Tom Cruise, John Travolta, Nicole Kidman, Shah Rukh Khan, and former US presidents Ronald Reagan, Jimmy Carter, and George W Bush.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Sushant Singh Rajput
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Dear Frieha, here's how to be a 'pro' at protests
Dear Frieha, here’s how to be a ‘pro’ at protests
Urdu comic book Little Master helps fight COVID-19 misinformation
Urdu comic book Little Master helps fight COVID-19 misinformation
Banksy loses trademark case over the 'Flower Thrower'
Banksy loses trademark case over the ‘Flower Thrower’
Viral event: London Fashion Week opens with online focus
Viral event: London Fashion Week opens with online focus
Sushant Singh inspires Pakistani man to buy land on moon
Sushant Singh inspires Pakistani man to buy land on moon
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.