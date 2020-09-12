PEMRA bans BOL TV’s TickTock Show over ‘immoral’, ‘indecent’ content

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority has banned BOL TV’s programme TickTock Show for airing “immoral, indecent and Indian-inspired” content.

According to a press release issued by the watchdog, action was taken after it received multiple complaints against the show on the Pakistan Citizens Portal and PEMRA’s social media accounts.

The show features a man watching TikTok videos and commenting on them.

The channel had been issued a warning earlier to review the content of the show and tailor it to meet “Pakistani values”. When the changes were not made, PEMRA banned it under Section 27 of the PEMRA Ordinance 2002.

پیمرا کی بول انٹرٹینمنٹ کے پروگرام”ٹک ٹاک شو” پر پابندی عائد pic.twitter.com/My6B0buIog — Report PEMRA (@reportpemra) September 11, 2020

Section 27 (prohibition of broadcast media or distribution service operation) states that broadcasting or re-broadcasting or distributing of any programme is prohibited if PEMRA is of the opinion that the programme is pornographic, obscene, vulgar or is offensive to the commonly accepted standards of decency.

On Friday (September 11), the authority had banned ARY Digital’s drama Jalan stating that it goes against the “social and moral ethics of Pakistani society”.

On September 4, PEMRA banned the repeat telecast of ARY Digital and Hum TV drama serials Ishqiya and Pyar Ke Sadqay citing that the content of the dramas is against the ‘morals’ of society.

The authority had also requested all stakeholders to immediately review the content of their future dramas.