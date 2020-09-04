Friday, September 4, 2020  | 15 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Pakistani short film Bench gets shortlisted for Cannes

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Pakistani short film Bench gets shortlisted for Cannes

Photo: Official poster

Pakistani short film Bench has been selected for the Cannes International Independent Film Festival. It has been made by actor and director Usman Mukhtar.

The news was announced on Instagram by Mukhtar himself and actor Rubya Chaudhry.

The film won in July at the South Shore Film Festival in New York and was nominated before that in the best short film category at the Independent Short Awards festival in Los Angeles, USA.

It explores the struggles faced by a coupled played by Chaudhry and Mukhtar. At the moment, the film is doing festival rounds. It will be screened in Pakistan soon.

The film is directed by Mukhtar and written by Ali Mudar. You can watch its trailer here.

Another Pakistani short film to look out for is Stray Dogs Come Out at Night.

The film has been selected to be showcased at the Oscar-qualifying Palm Springs International Festival of Short Films 2020. It has also been nominated for two awards as part of the festival — Best Live Action Short and Vimeo Staff Pick Award.

The film revolves around ideas of toxic masculinity, migration and urban loneliness.

The short film had its world premiere at the Clermont-Ferrand International Film Festival in France. Stray Dogs Come Out at Night was the first Pakistani film to be selected in the history of the festival.

FaceBook WhatsApp
bench Usman Mukhtar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Bench Pakistani short film, bench Pakistani movie, bench Pakistani film, Pakistani bench, bench usman mukhtar, bench cannes, cannes international film festival, cannes international independent film festival
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani short film Bench gets shortlisted for Cannes
Pakistani short film Bench gets shortlisted for Cannes
Monsoon washes away Karachi artist’s work from half a century
Monsoon washes away Karachi artist’s work from half a century
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.