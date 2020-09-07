Monday, September 7, 2020  | 18 Muharram, 1442
HOME > LifeandStyle

From Hocanes to Khans: Pakistan’s most successful celebrity fashion lines

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
From Hocanes to Khans: Pakistan’s most successful celebrity fashion lines

Photo: SAMAA Digital

They say clever are those who think about what will come tomorrow. Several personalities in Pakistan’s showbiz industry must have kept this in mind when branching out into business at the peak of their careers.

Among showbiz personalities trying to safeguard their futures by operating their own businesses while acting are sisters Mawra and Urwa Hocane. The two launched their fashion label ‘UXM’ in June 2019. Their collection features Western-style clothing and accessories.

After Mawra and Urwa, twin sisters Aiman and Minal Khan also launched their fashion brand ‘A&M Closet’ in November 2019. Their clothing showcases Eastern influences but in keeping with the times, they have also included Western-style clothing.

Actress Komal Aziz has been heading her brand ‘Omal by Komal’ since mid-2019. Her designs are predominantly Western in style.

Up and coming actress Areeba Habib is also among those pursuing their childhood passions with the launch of ‘Areeba Habib Clothing’.

Clothing needs to be complemented by stylish shoes, which is exactly what model Amna Babar kept in mind when she launched her trendy shoe brand ‘Cocoon by Amna Babar’.

Starting her career as a child star, actress Arisha Razi also started her business ‘It’s for you’.

Actor Fawad Khan and his wife are managing fashion brands ‘Silk’ and ‘SFK’ respectively. Actor Ahsan Khan is also known for his business ‘Ahsan Khan Clothings’.

AIman Khan Mawra Hocane Minal Khan Urwa Hocane
 
HOME  
 
 
Mawra and Urwa Hocane, Aiman khan and minal Khan, pakistani celebs, Pakistani celebrity business
 
