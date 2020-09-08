Tuesday, September 8, 2020  | 19 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Kurdish reporter released after being detained for criticizing Turkish drama

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
Kurdish reporter released after being detained for criticizing Turkish drama

File photo: AFP

A Kurdish reporter, who was detained for criticizing a Turkish drama serial on Twitter, has been released by Turkey, media rights group Press In Arrest said Tuesday.

Oktay Candemir was arrested for posting a humorous tweet about an upcoming Turkish series Awakening: The Great Selcuk, according to The National. The series is to be aired by Turkish state broadcaster TRT later this month.

In a tweet, the Press In Arrest said that Candemir was detained in Turkey’s Van city for “defaming a person’s memory” under Turkish Penal Code’s Article 130.

However, the reporter was released on Tuesday but an overseas travel ban has been imposed on him.

Following his release, Candemir told the media rights group that other journalists were also facing similar pressure in Van. They have been told “don’t report” and “don’t write,” he said.

Turkish authorities have not commented on the case.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ertugrul Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Awakening: The Great Selcuk, Turkey, Diriliş: Ertuğrul, Ertugrul, Pakistan
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Monsoon washes away Karachi artist’s work from half a century
Monsoon washes away Karachi artist’s work from half a century
From Hocanes to Khans: Pakistan's most successful celebrity fashion lines
From Hocanes to Khans: Pakistan’s most successful celebrity fashion lines
Pakistani short film Bench gets shortlisted for Cannes
Pakistani short film Bench gets shortlisted for Cannes
Kurdish reporter released after being detained for criticizing Turkish drama
Kurdish reporter released after being detained for criticizing Turkish drama
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.