Prominent Urdu poet Rahat Indori passes away

Prominent Urdu poet Rahat Indori passed away on Tuesday. He was aged 70.

Indori, who had tested positive for coronavirus, suffered two heart attacks, the Hindustan Times reported, quoting doctors who were treating him.

“He was admitted to hospital on Sunday, after testing positive for Covid-19,” said Dr Vinod Bhandari of Sri Aurobindo Hospital. “He had 60% pneumonia.”

Indori was famous for his powerful couplets that have resistance as the dominant factor.

Here are a few couplets from one of his famous gazals:

Hamare Munh Se Jo Nikley, Wohi Sadaqat Hai

Hamare Munh Me Tumhari Zubaan thori Hai

Jo Aaj Sahib-e-Masnad Hain Kal Nahi Honge

Kiraaye-dar Hain, Zaati Makaan Thori Hai

Sabhi Ka Khoon Hai Shamil Yahan Ki Mitti Me

Kisi Ke Baap Ka Hindustan Thodi Hai