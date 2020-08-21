Friday, August 21, 2020  | 1 Muharram, 1442
Champ Imi: the Lahore man modeling for top London agencies

Posted: Aug 21, 2020
Photo: FHM Pakistan/YouTube(screenshot)

Mohammad Ali Subhani was born and raised in Lahore and is now modelling for top fashion brands in the UK, where he’s known as Champ Imi.

He hails from the Data Ganj Baksh in Lahore and went to London when he was 18 to get a diploma in administrative management. On Friday, he told SAMAA TV that he was scouted by a modeling agency at 18 and hasn’t looked back ever since.

I never thought I’d be among the big names in international fashion industry, but it all worked out on its own, said Subhani.

“I was different because of my brown skin so I had to struggle more compared to other models,” he added.

He’s about to make his movie debut in Rose and Katie. Once the coronavirus spread slows in the London, he will work on a couple more projects that he has already signed.

He, however, did not reveal the names of other projects he has signed because his contracts bar him from making the details public.

Subhani has modeled for L’Oreal, and Toni and Guy, and appeared in Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and GQ. The model has also worked with Coca Cola, ID Magazine and Hunger Magazine.

