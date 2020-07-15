Wednesday, July 15, 2020  | 23 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

What are the top brands and advertising agencies in Pakistan?

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
What are the top brands and advertising agencies in Pakistan?

In 2019, Nestle Bunyad won in the sustain success products category. It was the work of Ogilvy Pakistan. Photo: Effie Pakistan

We all constantly see advertising and companies marketing their products and services the moment we step out or at home on our TV sets, mobiles, computers, shopping malls, billboards, etc. Have you ever wondered which ads are the best or the most effective ones and who are the people and companies that make them?

This is what Effie Awards does. Globally Effie Awards are known by advertisers as the pre-eminent awards in the industry and are presented to recognize the most significant achievement in all forms of marketing communications: ideas that work.

In Pakistan the award programme is run by Pakistan Advertisers Society (PAS) to celebrate and acknowledge great work produced by our industry. Along with the best campaigns, it also awards the best brand and advertising agency of the year. In 2019, the best brand award was given to Unilever Pakistan and The Coca-Cola Co. and best agency of the year was given to Ogilvy Pakistan.

This year the Effie Awards Pakistan will be held on July 24. Due to the pandemic, the PAS has partnered with Shan Foods, Jubilee Life Insurance and SAMAA TV to take on the challenge by going virtual and so the ceremony will be live streamed at 8pm on Effie Pakistan and SAMAA TV’s YouTube and Facebook platforms.

Seventy campaigns from about two dozen categories are up as finalists this year. They range from campaigns on positive change and social good to influencers, internet and telecom and insurance. To find the full list of finalists click here.

To see which make ads are the best, join Effie Pakistan in a week to watch one of the most celebrated business award programmes of the marketing and advertising industry.

For more details visit the website https://effiepakistan.org/ and to remain updated follow them on @effieawards on Twitter or Effie Pakistan on Facebook.

FaceBook WhatsApp
ADVERTISING AGENCIES brands Effie Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Effie Pakistan to host country’s first virtual awards
Effie Pakistan to host country’s first virtual awards
Gli, the guard cat, won't leave Turkey's Hagia Sophia: report
Gli, the guard cat, won’t leave Turkey’s Hagia Sophia: report
Disney World reopens as US virus death toll surges
Disney World reopens as US virus death toll surges
ICYMI: Two rare Kashmiri sapphires go on sale at Bonhams
ICYMI: Two rare Kashmiri sapphires go on sale at Bonhams
Paris fashion designers make Black Lives Matter plea
Paris fashion designers make Black Lives Matter plea
Banksy's latest is a mask-themed mural on the London Underground
Banksy’s latest is a mask-themed mural on the London Underground
Banksy’s stolen mural makes its way back to France
Banksy’s stolen mural makes its way back to France
What are the top brands and advertising agencies in Pakistan?
What are the top brands and advertising agencies in Pakistan?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.