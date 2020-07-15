What are the top brands and advertising agencies in Pakistan?

We all constantly see advertising and companies marketing their products and services the moment we step out or at home on our TV sets, mobiles, computers, shopping malls, billboards, etc. Have you ever wondered which ads are the best or the most effective ones and who are the people and companies that make them?

This is what Effie Awards does. Globally Effie Awards are known by advertisers as the pre-eminent awards in the industry and are presented to recognize the most significant achievement in all forms of marketing communications: ideas that work.

In Pakistan the award programme is run by Pakistan Advertisers Society (PAS) to celebrate and acknowledge great work produced by our industry. Along with the best campaigns, it also awards the best brand and advertising agency of the year. In 2019, the best brand award was given to Unilever Pakistan and The Coca-Cola Co. and best agency of the year was given to Ogilvy Pakistan.

This year the Effie Awards Pakistan will be held on July 24. Due to the pandemic, the PAS has partnered with Shan Foods, Jubilee Life Insurance and SAMAA TV to take on the challenge by going virtual and so the ceremony will be live streamed at 8pm on Effie Pakistan and SAMAA TV’s YouTube and Facebook platforms.

Seventy campaigns from about two dozen categories are up as finalists this year. They range from campaigns on positive change and social good to influencers, internet and telecom and insurance. To find the full list of finalists click here.

To see which make ads are the best, join Effie Pakistan in a week to watch one of the most celebrated business award programmes of the marketing and advertising industry.

For more details visit the website https://effiepakistan.org/ and to remain updated follow them on @effieawards on Twitter or Effie Pakistan on Facebook.