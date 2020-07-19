Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter gets married, wears her wedding gown

Buckingham Palace has released photographs of the wedding of Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Princess Beatrice.

She married property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on July 18. The two photographs released by the palace show the princess and her husband standing in a chapel archway and one with her grandparents.

Congratulations to HRH Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi! #JustMarried #RoyalWedding



The couple were married in a small private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor on Friday 17th July. pic.twitter.com/1WMW1nUQ0q — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 18, 2020

Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi celebrated their wedding with their closest family.



📷 The happy couple are pictured with Her Majesty The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Photograph by Benjamin Wheeler. pic.twitter.com/Ztw1Kk0eRy — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 18, 2020

Princess Beatrice’s parents were not pictured in either photo but the palace confirmed that Prince Andrew walked his daughter down the aisle. He has been keeping a low profile after being accused of raping a 17-year-old and connections with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He has stepped down from royal duties.

At the wedding, Princess Beatrice wore her grandmother’s wedding dress and the same diamond tiara the queen wore at her wedding in 1947.

Princess Beatrice wore a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell and the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, both belonging to Her Majesty The Queen.



The tiara was worn by Her Majesty on her wedding day in 1947. pic.twitter.com/LEXLdsSlW1 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 18, 2020

Beatrice and Mozzi were supposed to get married in May but postponed their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic. Their private ceremony was attended by their parents and siblings.

Her sister, Princess Eugenie, got married in October 2018.