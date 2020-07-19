Sunday, July 19, 2020  | 27 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > LifeandStyle

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter gets married, wears her wedding gown

Posted: Jul 19, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter gets married, wears her wedding gown

Photo: Buckingham Palace/Twitter

Buckingham Palace has released photographs of the wedding of Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Princess Beatrice.

She married property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on July 18. The two photographs released by the palace show the princess and her husband standing in a chapel archway and one with her grandparents.

Princess Beatrice’s parents were not pictured in either photo but the palace confirmed that Prince Andrew walked his daughter down the aisle. He has been keeping a low profile after being accused of raping a 17-year-old and connections with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He has stepped down from royal duties.

At the wedding, Princess Beatrice wore her grandmother’s wedding dress and the same diamond tiara the queen wore at her wedding in 1947.

Beatrice and Mozzi were supposed to get married in May but postponed their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic. Their private ceremony was attended by their parents and siblings.

Her sister, Princess Eugenie, got married in October 2018.

queen elizabeth
 
