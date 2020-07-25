Saturday, July 25, 2020  | 3 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

ICYMI: Here’s the story of the Pakistani-American brand Atoms

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
ICYMI: Here’s the story of the Pakistani-American brand Atoms

Photo: Atoms

Waqas Ali, one of the co-founders of the show company Atoms, took to Twitter to share his journey and how he met Reddit’s Alexis Ohanian Sr.

His story takes us back to 2014 when he briefly visited the US with a loan of $3,000. He raised another $15,000 from an investor and incorporated the project as C Corp.

From here, an investor in London matched the $15,000 investment and Ali and his wife, Sidra Qasim, managed to return the loan. Together, Ali, Qasim and their colleague Noor made “absolutely beautiful Markhor products, we did a Kickstarter campaign, raised over $170,000, hand-delivered many of our shoes to our backers in time.”

According to Fast Company, the husband-and-wife team closed an $8.1 million investment round for their New York City-based direct-to-consumer everyday shoe brand, Atoms, led by Initialized Capital, the investment firm established by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

“The company quickly made a name for itself by offering quarter shoe sizes (such as 10.25) and allowing customers to mix and match sizes, as most people have two different-sized feet,” the website reported.

Since April, the duo has also been selling reusable face masks and donate one for each one sold. So far they’ve given more than 1350,000 masks in donations.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Atoms
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter gets married, wears her wedding gown
Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter gets married, wears her wedding gown
SAMAA TV collaborates with Pakistan Advertisers Society
SAMAA TV collaborates with Pakistan Advertisers Society
ICYMI: Here’s the story of the Pakistani-American brand Atoms
ICYMI: Here’s the story of the Pakistani-American brand Atoms
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.