Gli, the guard cat, won’t leave Turkey’s Hagia Sophia: report

Gli, the guard cat, will not be evacuated from Turkey’s Hagia Sophia after it opens for prayers, TRT World reported.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Friday that the Hagia Sophia, one of the architectural wonders of the world, would be reopened for prayers.

His declaration came after a top Turkish court revoked the sixth-century Byzantine monument’s status as a museum, clearing the way for it to be turned back into a mosque.

The Council of State, the country’s highest administrative court which on July 2 debated a case brought by a Turkish NGO, cancelled a 1934 cabinet decision and ruled the UNESCO World Heritage site would be reopened to Muslim worshipping.

But change of Hagia Sophia’s status from a museum to mosque won’t disturb the live of its permanent resident – Gli, the cat.

Gli, the cat who has its own Instagram page with over 20,000 followers, was born in Hagia Sophia in 2004 and has been living there since then.

“Gli will remain inside the Hagia Sophia as its perfect guest,” TRT World reported.

Hagia Sophia will remain open for local and foreign tourists as well. “Opening Hagia Sophia to prayer, as Turkish leaders have expressed interest in doing, will not hinder people visiting it,” Turkey’s presidential spokesperson was quoted as saying by Anadolu news agency.

“Turkey will still preserve the Christian icons there, just like our ancestors preserved all Christian values,” said Kalin.