Wednesday, July 1, 2020  | 9 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > LifeandStyle

Beauty blogger says Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star ‘manipulated’ her

Posted: Jul 1, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
Beauty blogger says Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star 'manipulated' her

Photo: SAMAA Digital

If you’re into makeup, hold up and check out what beauty YouTuber Tati Westbrook has to say about her experiences with YouTube stars Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star.

In a 40-mintue video, Tati spills the tea on how the two manipulated her into uploading her “Bye, Sister” video last year, in which she cut ties with James Charles.

According to Vulture, back in May 2019, Tati alleged that Charles disrespected her after she had mentored him in his own beauty vlogging career. Charles lost over 3 million subscribers in the fallout. Now, she says she made the video after being “gaslit” by Star and Dawson.

“Westbrook says she apologized privately to Charles months ago, but also made a public apology in the video,” the website reported.

