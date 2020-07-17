70 finalists announced for Effie Pakistan Awards next Friday

Seventy campaigns in 24 categories have made it to the final round of Effie Pakistan awards and the winners will be announced next Friday on July 24.

Effie Awards Pakistan, the country’s most prestigious marketing award programme, which recognizes and celebrates the most effective marketing efforts from all over the country, will be trading in the Expo Center for a live broadcast in collaboration with SAMAA TV on July 24, 2020.

The awards show organized by the Pakistan Advertisers Society (PAS) in affiliation with Effie Worldwide, showcases the most effective advertising efforts from a large and diverse group of campaigns from across the country. Judged by a panel of industry experts as well as senior professionals, each campaign goes through a series of reviews across a variety of metrics with the intention to identify the most effective campaigns.

COVID-19 has, of course, affected the whole industry and due to its devastating impact, the Effie 2020 Gala Night originally scheduled for April 11, 2020 had to be postponed. However, with the help of the team at Samaa, the aim is now to host a virtual show equal to the on-ground event and take advantage of the far greater reach that can be achieved through the use of social platforms, while also ensuring the health and safety of all stakeholders.

The categories range from Apps and Software to Electronics, Influencers, Internet and Telecom to Packaged Foods. The companies that were named as finalists range from Unilever Pakistan to HBL, Berger Paints to Dawlance, P&G to Telenor… The jury consisted of 65 judges including Shakeel Khokhar, the CEO of Interflow, Syeda Ayesha of BBDO Indonesia, Sadia Qutubuddin, the Executive Creative Director of Ogilvy & Mather, Arshy Ahmad, the Marketing Director CPD for L’Oreal Middle East.

For the full list of finalists visit the Effie Pakistan website.