Saturday, June 6, 2020  | 13 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

These Pakistani celebrities have never endorsed fairness creams

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
These Pakistani celebrities have never endorsed fairness creams

George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis last week has struck a chord with many people across the world. It led to major protests globally and in South Asia, stirred a conversation over the fixation with a fair complexion.

Several celebrities took to social media to post a black square on #blackoutTuesday and #BlackLivesMatter. 

Many actors like Mahira Khan and Sanam Saeed went on Twitter to say that they never endorsed skin lightening or whitening products after BBC’s Haroon Rashid asked a question about it. 

Recently, actor Zara Noor Abbas came under fire when she posted a video of an African American girl talking about racism. 

An Instagram user called out Abbas for promoting fairness creams in the past. 

Zara responded and said that while she had done the ads, fairness creams did not promote racism or killings. “Stop making this out of context when it is not the agenda. Your word doesn’t matter here. What matters is human life and equality and this is what I am here for. A face wash is killing No one,” she commented.

According to the BBC, George Floyd, 46, was stopped by police investigating the purchase of cigarettes with counterfeit money on 25 May in Minneapolis.

The incident started with a report by a grocery store employee of a fake $20 bill being used to buy cigarettes.

A video showed Floyd being arrested and a white police officer continuing to kneel on Floyd’s neck for several minutes even after he pleaded that he could not breathe.

Since then, protests erupted and have continued since, across many US cities and also internationally.

FaceBook WhatsApp
George Floyd Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
I'm never flying with PIA again: Maheen Khan
I’m never flying with PIA again: Maheen Khan
Are you ready for Pakistan’s first virtual fashion week?
Are you ready for Pakistan’s first virtual fashion week?
Would you buy these Uniqlo kurtas for $59.90?
Would you buy these Uniqlo kurtas for $59.90?
These Pakistani celebrities have never endorsed fairness creams
These Pakistani celebrities have never endorsed fairness creams
Victoria's Secret UK arm goes into administration
Victoria’s Secret UK arm goes into administration
Pakistani designers hold first-ever virtual fashion show during pandemic
Pakistani designers hold first-ever virtual fashion show during pandemic
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.