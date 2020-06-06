These Pakistani celebrities have never endorsed fairness creams

George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis last week has struck a chord with many people across the world. It led to major protests globally and in South Asia, stirred a conversation over the fixation with a fair complexion.

Several celebrities took to social media to post a black square on #blackoutTuesday and #BlackLivesMatter.

Many actors like Mahira Khan and Sanam Saeed went on Twitter to say that they never endorsed skin lightening or whitening products after BBC’s Haroon Rashid asked a question about it.

This is a genuine question – can you name me Bollywood/Pakistani stars who have never endorsed a skin lightening product? — Haroon Rashid (@iHaroonRashid) June 5, 2020

Same here 🙋🏻‍♀️ Always turned down all fairness product endorsements. The amount of melanin in your skin has nothing to do with how beautiful you are.

If we ALL responsibly refuse whitening endorsements, it might cause a shift in the market. We have the power to change the narrative https://t.co/KSKh1XZ0yB — Momina Mustehsan (@MominaMustehsan) June 5, 2020

Me! 🙋🏻‍♀️ been refusing offers to endorse various skin whitening products since 12 years. Have a very strong stance against it. https://t.co/UcMJ32L2Do — Ayesha Omar (@ayesha_m_omar) June 5, 2020

Been refusing ever since I was a VJ till now. Never endorsed a skin lightening product. https://t.co/uGB1vPyaGX — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) June 5, 2020

Recently, actor Zara Noor Abbas came under fire when she posted a video of an African American girl talking about racism.

An Instagram user called out Abbas for promoting fairness creams in the past.

Zara responded and said that while she had done the ads, fairness creams did not promote racism or killings. “Stop making this out of context when it is not the agenda. Your word doesn’t matter here. What matters is human life and equality and this is what I am here for. A face wash is killing No one,” she commented.

According to the BBC, George Floyd, 46, was stopped by police investigating the purchase of cigarettes with counterfeit money on 25 May in Minneapolis.

The incident started with a report by a grocery store employee of a fake $20 bill being used to buy cigarettes.

A video showed Floyd being arrested and a white police officer continuing to kneel on Floyd’s neck for several minutes even after he pleaded that he could not breathe.

Since then, protests erupted and have continued since, across many US cities and also internationally.

