Wednesday, June 10, 2020  | 17 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Sea and sand: Take a stroll down Sea View

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Sea and sand: Take a stroll down Sea View

Photo: M Bilal Hassan/instagram.com/mystapaki/

If you haven’t been to Sea View recently, check out what Karachi-based Instagrammer Mystapaki aka M. Bilal Hassan saw on a recent visit to the Clifton beach.

Taking to Instagram, he said that this was one of the first few spots to be cordoned off to the public since the pandemic began.

“On any given day the beach was bustling and brimming with life, unfortunately because of that it was also pretty dirty. It wasn’t odd to find the odd plastic wrapper, half eaten corn on the cob or a slipper somewhere amidst the sand. Recently I’d been hearing rumours about how clean the beach had gotten so I had to go and check it out for myself.

“Getting to the beach wasn’t particularly easy since it was cordoned off from most corners by giant shipping containers so in order to get there we decided to wake up at the crack of dawn when access to it was slightly easier and security relatively lax.” 

He explained that he had photographed Seaview innumerable times but never at 6am and certainly not in the middle of a pandemic.

“Honestly this is the cleanest I’ve seen the beach in years. The sand was white and grainy at many points not the usual grey black sludge. There were a lot of seashells something seldom seen previously. Don’t get me wrong it wasn’t exactly like the Maldives here but it certainly wasn’t like it’s former self either. It felt surreal almost unreal to be honest,” he said. “The lack of people other than the odd horseman here and there gave the whole area a post-apocalyptic feel, like something out of a dystopian black mirror episode.” 

You can check out his work here.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Instagram Karachi sea view
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Anwar Maqsood didn't post anything on Twitter about Imran Khan
Anwar Maqsood didn’t post anything on Twitter about Imran Khan
These Pakistani celebrities have never endorsed fairness creams
These Pakistani celebrities have never endorsed fairness creams
Pakistani designers hold first-ever virtual fashion show during pandemic
Pakistani designers hold first-ever virtual fashion show during pandemic
Are you ready for Pakistan’s first virtual fashion week?
Are you ready for Pakistan’s first virtual fashion week?
Would you buy these Uniqlo kurtas for $59.90?
Would you buy these Uniqlo kurtas for $59.90?
Sea and sand: Take a stroll down Sea View
Sea and sand: Take a stroll down Sea View
Chanel calls time on extravagant Paris fashion shows
Chanel calls time on extravagant Paris fashion shows
Victoria's Secret UK arm goes into administration
Victoria’s Secret UK arm goes into administration
Lack of burial space deepens grief for Italy's Muslims
Lack of burial space deepens grief for Italy’s Muslims
Eiffel Tower to reopen to public on June 25
Eiffel Tower to reopen to public on June 25
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.