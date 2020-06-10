Sea and sand: Take a stroll down Sea View

If you haven’t been to Sea View recently, check out what Karachi-based Instagrammer Mystapaki aka M. Bilal Hassan saw on a recent visit to the Clifton beach.

Taking to Instagram, he said that this was one of the first few spots to be cordoned off to the public since the pandemic began.

“On any given day the beach was bustling and brimming with life, unfortunately because of that it was also pretty dirty. It wasn’t odd to find the odd plastic wrapper, half eaten corn on the cob or a slipper somewhere amidst the sand. Recently I’d been hearing rumours about how clean the beach had gotten so I had to go and check it out for myself.





“Getting to the beach wasn’t particularly easy since it was cordoned off from most corners by giant shipping containers so in order to get there we decided to wake up at the crack of dawn when access to it was slightly easier and security relatively lax.”





He explained that he had photographed Seaview innumerable times but never at 6am and certainly not in the middle of a pandemic.





“Honestly this is the cleanest I’ve seen the beach in years. The sand was white and grainy at many points not the usual grey black sludge. There were a lot of seashells something seldom seen previously. Don’t get me wrong it wasn’t exactly like the Maldives here but it certainly wasn’t like it’s former self either. It felt surreal almost unreal to be honest,” he said. “The lack of people other than the odd horseman here and there gave the whole area a post-apocalyptic feel, like something out of a dystopian black mirror episode.”

You can check out his work here.