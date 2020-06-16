Karachi’s Bina Khan closes salon amid pandemic

Karachi-based makeup artist, Bina Khan, has decided to close her salon amid the pandemic. Taking to Instagram, Khan said that there was no reason to stay open and risk the lives of her staff and customers over a non-essential service.
“All this month I was reminded of this moment in one of my favourite films, You’ve Got Mail, where Kathleen [Meg Ryan] closes her store at last and leaves behind this farewell sign for the community that her little shop created. So it seemed fitting to leave the same sign for you as well, my dear, beloved, salon family,” she said.
All this month I was reminded of this moment in one of my favourite films, “You’ve got mail”, where Kathleen closes her store at last and leaves behind this farewell sign for the community that her little shop created. So it seemed fitting to leave the same sign for you as well, my dear, beloved, salon family. This week we have decided to close our doors as well. After months of hoping that things would turn around I came to the conclusion that it would not be so, so I could not reconcile it with any kind of sound judgement to open again. The world is not going to be safe for close contact work any time soon. And the services we provide are not essential services, not from anywhere. There is no reason to risk people’s health, my own, my staffs, everyone we would meet, their families and so on over non essential services. I will not help create chain upon chain of infection, I cannot reconcile it with my conscience. So….we close. I have been in touch with my brides and we are starting the long process of returning their advances. No running seasonal business expects to suddenly have to return 6 months of their revenue, and it will be a struggle to achieve this. But I am not afraid of hard work, so I hope to get to everybody soon with refunds. I continue to hope that by December I can return to getting brides ready (albeit from a temporary space), but we will need to revisit the situation in a few months to be sure it is safe. Please swipe left to read my complete message ……….. Thank you and huge love to my super talented staff of lovely humans….we will ride again …..@alia_polad @mehak9689 @farahsahkeel @hannahatbinakhan @anaamayubatbinakhan @nadyahussaintajammul @sundusatbinakhan and thank you for all your invaluable advice @anamfarooqkhan_makeup @natashasalon @razia.kj @shahpurjamall
