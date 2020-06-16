Tuesday, June 16, 2020  | 24 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Karachi’s Bina Khan closes salon amid pandemic

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
Karachi’s Bina Khan closes salon amid pandemic

Photo: Instagram/@binakhanmkp

Karachi-based makeup artist, Bina Khan, has decided to close her salon amid the pandemic. Taking to Instagram, Khan said that there was no reason to stay open and risk the lives of her staff and customers over a non-essential service.

“All this month I was reminded of this moment in one of my favourite films, You’ve Got Mail, where Kathleen [Meg Ryan] closes her store at last and leaves behind this farewell sign for the community that her little shop created. So it seemed fitting to leave the same sign for you as well, my dear, beloved, salon family,” she said.

View this post on Instagram

All this month I was reminded of this moment in one of my favourite films, “You’ve got mail”, where Kathleen closes her store at last and leaves behind this farewell sign for the community that her little shop created. So it seemed fitting to leave the same sign for you as well, my dear, beloved, salon family. This week we have decided to close our doors as well. After months of hoping that things would turn around I came to the conclusion that it would not be so, so I could not reconcile it with any kind of sound judgement to open again. The world is not going to be safe for close contact work any time soon. And the services we provide are not essential services, not from anywhere. There is no reason to risk people’s health, my own, my staffs, everyone we would meet, their families and so on over non essential services. I will not help create chain upon chain of infection, I cannot reconcile it with my conscience. So….we close. I have been in touch with my brides and we are starting the long process of returning their advances. No running seasonal business expects to suddenly have to return 6 months of their revenue, and it will be a struggle to achieve this. But I am not afraid of hard work, so I hope to get to everybody soon with refunds. I continue to hope that by December I can return to getting brides ready (albeit from a temporary space), but we will need to revisit the situation in a few months to be sure it is safe. Please swipe left to read my complete message ……….. Thank you and huge love to my super talented staff of lovely humans….we will ride again …..@alia_polad @mehak9689 @farahsahkeel @hannahatbinakhan @anaamayubatbinakhan @nadyahussaintajammul @sundusatbinakhan and thank you for all your invaluable advice @anamfarooqkhan_makeup @natashasalon @razia.kj @shahpurjamall

A post shared by Bina Khan Make-up Artist/human (@binakhanmkp) on Jun 15, 2020 at 12:07pm PDT

According to Bina, the world is not going to be safe for close contact work any time soon. “And the services we provide are not essential services, not from anywhere…I will not help create chain upon chain of infection, I cannot reconcile it with my conscience. So….we close,” she said. “I have been in touch with my brides and we are starting the long process of returning their advances. No running seasonal business expects to suddenly have to return 6 months of their revenue, and it will be a struggle to achieve this.”

The makeup guru added that she was not afraid of hard work and hopes to refunds everyone.  But I am not afraid of hard work, so I hope to get to everybody soon with refunds.

She hopes that by the end of the year she can return to getting her brides ready “but we will need to revisit the situation in a few months to be sure it is safe”.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bina Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput dies by suicide
Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput dies by suicide
Pakistan's legendary actor Sabiha Khanum passes away at 85
Pakistan’s legendary actor Sabiha Khanum passes away at 85
Sea and sand: Take a stroll down Sea View
Sea and sand: Take a stroll down Sea View
Lack of burial space deepens grief for Italy's Muslims
Lack of burial space deepens grief for Italy’s Muslims
Chanel calls time on extravagant Paris fashion shows
Chanel calls time on extravagant Paris fashion shows
Eiffel Tower to reopen to public on June 25
Eiffel Tower to reopen to public on June 25
Karachi's Bina Khan closes salon amid pandemic
Karachi’s Bina Khan closes salon amid pandemic
Dubai charts a path to luxury industry's new normal
Dubai charts a path to luxury industry’s new normal
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.