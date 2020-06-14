Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput dies by suicide

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has died by suicide according to reports in the Indian media.

Rajput had been residing at his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra. The police have reached there and have sent the body for a post-mortem examination. Further investigations are under way.

As soon as the news came out, fellow actors and other members of the film fraternity along with politicians and fans expressed their shock and grief on social media.

Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless…I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor…may God give strength to his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2020

Gone way too soon. Its shocking and even more sad to loose such a young talented actor and a human. You will be missed on screen dhoni.#SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/18wUaZdPAr — Hans Raj Hans (@hansrajhansHRH) June 14, 2020

Please stay safe everyone. Just take care of yourself and your mental health at this time. Speak to your loved ones, speak to anyone. Take help. It’s the most difficult year of our lifetimes, don’t try to fight it alone.



What a loss this is. RIP #SushantSinghRajput — Nikhil Taneja (@tanejamainhoon) June 14, 2020

I’m deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the suicide of #SushantSinghRajput my heart goes out for his family — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 14, 2020

At a loss for words.. So shocked to hear about #SushantSinghRajput’s demise. My condolences with his family. — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) June 14, 2020

#SushantSinghRajput I can’t believe this. I met him just before the lockdown. Shocked. Please tell me this isn’t true. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) June 14, 2020

The 34-year-old actor was last scene in Chichore with Shraddha Kapoor. He debuted in the industry with Kai Po Che. He was immensely loved for his performance in the biopic of cricketer MS Dhoni.

Rajput was born in Patna and is survived by his elder brother, two sisters and father Dr KK Singh.

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

Do not leave the person alone

Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines in Pakistan and speak to them:

Mind Organisation 042 35761999

Umang 0317 4288665

Talk2me.pk 0333 4065139

Baat Karo 0335 5743344

Taskeen 0332 5267936

Rooh 0333 3337664

Rozan 0800-22444

OpenCounseling 042 35761999

For readers in India’s Maharashtra, here’s the government helpline for anyone going through mental health issues: 1800120820050. Other helplines: Fortis: +91-8376804102 and icall: 022-25521111.