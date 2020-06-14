Sunday, June 14, 2020  | 21 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput dies by suicide

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput dies by suicide

Photo: Twitter

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has died by suicide according to reports in the Indian media.

Rajput had been residing at his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra. The police have reached there and have sent the body for a post-mortem examination. Further investigations are under way.

As soon as the news came out, fellow actors and other members of the film fraternity along with politicians and fans expressed their shock and grief on social media.

The 34-year-old actor was last scene in Chichore with Shraddha Kapoor. He debuted in the industry with Kai Po Che. He was immensely loved for his performance in the biopic of cricketer MS Dhoni.

Rajput was born in Patna and is survived by his elder brother, two sisters and father Dr KK Singh.

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

  • Do not leave the person alone
  • Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.
  • Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional
  • You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines in Pakistan and speak to them:
  • Mind Organisation 042 35761999
  • Umang 0317 4288665
  • Talk2me.pk 0333 4065139
  • Baat Karo 0335 5743344
  • Taskeen 0332 5267936
  • Rooh 0333 3337664
  • Rozan 0800-22444
  • OpenCounseling 042 35761999

For readers in India’s Maharashtra, here’s the government helpline for anyone going through mental health issues: 1800120820050. Other helplines: Fortis: +91-8376804102 and icall: 022-25521111.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Suicide Sushant Singh Rajput
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Sushant Singh Rajput, death, suicide, India, Bandra, Mumbai, media
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput dies by suicide
Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput dies by suicide
Anwar Maqsood didn't post anything on Twitter about Imran Khan
Anwar Maqsood didn’t post anything on Twitter about Imran Khan
Sea and sand: Take a stroll down Sea View
Sea and sand: Take a stroll down Sea View
Pakistan's legendary actor Sabiha Khanum passes away at 85
Pakistan’s legendary actor Sabiha Khanum passes away at 85
Lack of burial space deepens grief for Italy's Muslims
Lack of burial space deepens grief for Italy’s Muslims
Chanel calls time on extravagant Paris fashion shows
Chanel calls time on extravagant Paris fashion shows
Eiffel Tower to reopen to public on June 25
Eiffel Tower to reopen to public on June 25
Dubai charts a path to luxury industry's new normal
Dubai charts a path to luxury industry’s new normal
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.