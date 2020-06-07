Sunday, June 7, 2020  | 14 Shawwal, 1441
Anwar Maqsood didn’t post anything on Twitter about Imran Khan

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: File

Anwar Maqsood does not have a social media account, much less one tweeting about politics.

President Arif Alvi’s son Dr Awab Alvi posted a video on Twitter of Maqsood denying that he has any social media accounts.

An account by his name posted several tweets about politics in the country and criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for posting a poem and incorrectly attributing it to Allama Iqbal.

According to Dr Awab, the account was created in 2010 and had 68,000 followers and 528 tweets with the first tweet on March 29.

The account has now been renamed to RanaSanaUllahPk.

In the video, Maqsood asked people not to believe posts on social media attributed to him.

I don’t have a laptop or Facebook account, or internet or smart telephone, he said. He also showed his Nokia phone in the video and said he barely knows how to text.

He apologised to the people about whom the account was posting and asked the four to five people running such fake accounts to stop. In the past 50 years of my career I have never used such words against people, he said.

