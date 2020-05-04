The new norm: Nabila plans to reopen salon

Makeup guru Nabila has raised the bar and plans to open her salons once she gets an approval from the government.

She said that she would ensure that her staff takes all necessary precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic. The staff will take a client’s travel history before setting up an appointment, check their temperature at the door and give them gloves, masks and PPEs when they enter the salon.

She shared the new norm on her salon’s Instagram page and added that they were going to be “a safe space with superior level of hygiene combined with the best practices and medical level sanitisation to ensure the health an well-being of everyone who walks through our doors”.

She told SAMAA Digital that she’s incorporated everything she could in her business because “things will never be the same even when the pandemic is over”.



“The reason I’ve done this is because the coronavirus is very serious and the only way out is by taking precautions,” she said. “When I was implementing the rules at the saloon, I joked with the team and said that everything should be so safe and sanitised that one can even perform a surgery here.”

According to Nabila, this is the only way she will work herself and allow her team back on the job.

“At the moment we are not increasing our service charges,” she said. “Although this will increase our cost of operations by 20% and decreasing our booking capacity to 30%, it will not make economic sense for long but we will plan as we go along.”