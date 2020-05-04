Exclusive: This Eid wear Kate’s outfit from her Pakistan trip

Well, who knew that you could actually style yourself by wearing a Kate Middleton outfit from her Pakistan trip this Eid ul Fitr even though you still have nowhere to go under lockdown?

Khadijah Shah, the founder of the Pakistani brand Élan, will be making available her design that the Duchess of Cambridge wore for a visit to the SOS Children’s Village during her royal trip to Pakistan in 2019.

For her last day in Pakistan, Middleton chose to wore the cream Élan bespoke number with black thread embroidery while she was travelling back to Islamabad from Lahore.

The white kameez featured pretty black floral embroidery over the front, sleeves and hem. The suit was promised to go on sale next year at that time.

Earlier, PEOPLE magazine’s Monique Jessen spoke to the team at Élan and found out more. She told us the kurta is made from traditional handspun silk in ivory, has a tapered silhouette and features delicate floral and tribal embroideries using ebony silk thread. It will be available to buy next spring for £70- £100. Alizah Raza, the head of business at Élan, confirmed the company will ship the piece worldwide. But since it is 2020 and the exchange rate has changed, the price is not the same any more; the three-piece beauty will cost you around Rs 25,900. The suit will go on sale from May 10.

The design was a discovery by Kate’s stylist Natasha Archer on Instagram where it was described as, “A traditional handspun design in classic monochrome. The kurta with its tapered silhouette features beautiful delicate floral and tribal embroideries in ebony silk thread on a pristine ivory base.”

In November 2019, Kate Middleton wrote a heart-warming thank you note to designer label, Elan, for working on her Pakistan tour outfit.

The Duchess sent Shah a note that read: “Thank you so much for all of your help ahead of my tour to Pakistan. I am so grateful to you and your team for the wonderful selection you made for me to chose from — although having so many beautiful things did make the decision making a little more difficult! I loved the outfit I wore, so thank you for all your time and effort.”

The Duchess of Cambridge visited the country with her husband, Prince William, from October 14 to 18, 2019. Both Kate and Prince William embraced the culture by wearing traditional outfits.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore shalwar kameezes on several occasions throughout the tour.