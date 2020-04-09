What is Pakistan’s best kept secret?

Pakistan’s best kept secret, according to a recently released documentary, is the Lahore Museum.

The film features British-Pakistani journalist Anwar Akhtar having a conversation with the museum’s former director, Sumera Samad, and Ajoka Theatre’s Shahid Nadeem.

During the course of the conversation, they look at the museum’s vast collection and discuss the future role of Pakistan’s relation with Britain and within Pakistan’s social, political and cultural context today.

The film has been made as an educational resource to support diversity in the arts, heritage, history and religious studies curriculum in British schools and universities.

“This is a joint production between Samosa Media in the UK and Ajoka Theatre in Lahore. The film follows the success we had with producing the play Dara at the National Theatre in London back in 2015,” said filmmaker Anwar Akhtar of the Samosa. “We have just put the full film up online for free access for all,” he added.

In search of films to broaden the mind – a remarkable doco about Pakistan’s remarkable best kept secret Lahore Museum:https://t.co/NLnOOaWrD2 — Jon Snow (@jonsnowC4) April 8, 2020

According to Anwar, this is an important story and could help educate a lot of people online, especially now that colleges and universities have been closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“What Sumaria and Shahid have to say about the museum collection, the history of the region is highly informative,” he said. “We have already had one million views online via Facebook, 60% of which have been in Pakistan, the rest are mainly in the UK. This shows that there is an audience for this kind of arts, history and cultural documentary which is about Britain as well Pakistan and India.”

He claimed that a lot can be gained by this approach of looking at our shared religious and cultural tradition as well as historic tensions through the ages.