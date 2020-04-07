Want artwork to colour? Shehzil Malik has you sorted

To make the lockdown productive, designer and illustrator Shehzil Malik put a series of artworks on social media.

She tweeted and said that if anyone wanted some artwork to colour for their children or themselves during the quarantine period, they could download it via a Google drive link.

If you want some artwork to color for your kids (or yourself!) during quarantine you can download it here: https://t.co/QF3vWT6q53 pic.twitter.com/e6uRI8nA45 — Shehzil Malik (@shehzilm) April 6, 2020

The artist said that older kids could help by making DIY face masks, “you could ask your nearby hospital if this could help”.

Earlier, Malik took to Instagram to share some research and simple DIY steps to make face masks at home.

“I’ve put together some DIY solutions for masks and face shields that literally use household items and school supplies. Even doctors who have no equipment can use these measures in an emergency situation. Please share with anyone who is struggling to find PPE,” she said. “If you step out even to get groceries, use a mask or a scarf to cover your face. Cloth masks have their own limitations and will need to be washed after use.”

In another post, the artist said that she had been reading the news about the shortage of Personal Protective Equipment for healthcare workers. “Ideally they should all be wearing medical-grade suits, masks, gloves and eyewear…the situation is pretty intense. The government is working on it, but at regular bureaucratic speed. There’s a shortage in hospitals in major cities and smaller towns are struggling to find supplies,” she wrote on Instagram.

If the crisis worsens, Malik said: “In the worst case scenario, we will have to use DIY or juggar methods. Right now, doctors are even using garbage bags as gowns which is terrible but also the kind of desperate ingenuity we need.”

She added that a gown could be fashioned out of found plastic sheets and later disposed. “You can use raincoats, parachute material, you can stitch plastic shower curtains. Before making your own DIY solution, read the guidelines for isolation gowns by the Centre of Disease Control so you know your limitations,” she explained.