Want artwork to colour? Shehzil Malik has you sorted

To make the lockdown productive, designer and illustrator Shehzil Malik put a series of artworks on social media.
She tweeted and said that if anyone wanted some artwork to colour for their children or themselves during the quarantine period, they could download it via a Google drive link.
If you want some artwork to color for your kids (or yourself!) during quarantine you can download it here: https://t.co/QF3vWT6q53 pic.twitter.com/e6uRI8nA45— Shehzil Malik (@shehzilm) April 6, 2020
The artist said that older kids could help by making DIY face masks, “you could ask your nearby hospital if this could help”.
Earlier, Malik took to Instagram to share some research and simple DIY steps to make face masks at home.
Experts now recommend that everyone should cover their face to stop the spread of the virus since it can be transmitted by talking, coughing or sneezing. You could show no symptoms and still be infected and spread it to others. 🙁 Due to shortages, doctors and nurses in America are resorting to wearing bandanas, Halloween masks, skiwear- literally anything to protect themselves. Researchers are now studying the effectiveness of DIY masks in times of crisis- and say that we can make our own masks so that medical-grade equipment can go to those at the frontline. I’ve put together some DIY solutions for masks and face shields that literally use household items and school supplies- link in my bio. Even doctors who have no equipment can use these measures in an emergency situation. Please share with anyone who is struggling to find PPE. And for everyone- if you step out even to get groceries, use a mask or a scarf to cover your face. Cloth masks have their own limitations and will need to be washed after use. The data keeps changing so plz use every precaution. Stay safe! . Thank you Ukasha Iqbal for helping with the research. . #coronavirus #covid19 #coronavirusinpakistan #HealthWorkersDemandPPE #WENEEDPPE
“I’ve put together some DIY solutions for masks and face shields that literally use household items and school supplies. Even doctors who have no equipment can use these measures in an emergency situation. Please share with anyone who is struggling to find PPE,” she said. “If you step out even to get groceries, use a mask or a scarf to cover your face. Cloth masks have their own limitations and will need to be washed after use.”
Reading the news about the shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers- and also those working in essential services (policemen, grocery store workers, deliverymen, volunteers…) is quite jarring. Ideally they should all be wearing medical-grade suits, masks, gloves and eyewear. I spoke to @greenvolunteersofficial who are working to distribute PPE around Pakistan, and the situation is pretty intense. The government is working on it, but at regular bureaucratic speed. There’s a shortage in hospitals in major cities and smaller towns are struggling to find supplies. I have 3 findings so far: 1. The Zaman Foundation (behind Leisure Club) is now producing PPE suits. They worked with doctors to design a suit that is made from 100% cotton with washes applied to it that makes it non-breathable and water-repellant. It is not medical grade, but is an acceptable manner of defense. I appeal to other manufacturing units to follow suit and share their knowledge with one another. Entrepreneurs like Asim Jofa and Maheen Khan are also producing PPE (thank you!)- and we need other large units to help! 2. A volunteer explained that while medical grade fabric is still available in the market, it’s hard to procure because suppliers are hoarding it, or asking for exorbitant prices. If you know a supplier doing this- tell them a profit made at the cost of people dying is a disgrace. Lives dependent on them!!! 3. The shortage of PPE will only get worse as the crisis mounts. In the worst case scenario, we will have to use DIY or juggar methods. Right now, doctors are even using garbage bags as gowns- which is terrible but also the kind of desperate ingenuity we need. A gown can be fashioned out of found plastic sheets and later disposed. You can use raincoats, parachute material, you can stitch plastic shower curtains. Before making your own DIY solution, read the guidelines for isolation gowns by the Centre of Disease Control so you know your limitations. (All resources are compiled at the link in my bio) Stay safe! . #coronavirusinpakistan #HealthWorkersDemandPPE #WENEEDPPE
In another post, the artist said that she had been reading the news about the shortage of Personal Protective Equipment for healthcare workers. “Ideally they should all be wearing medical-grade suits, masks, gloves and eyewear…the situation is pretty intense. The government is working on it, but at regular bureaucratic speed. There’s a shortage in hospitals in major cities and smaller towns are struggling to find supplies,” she wrote on Instagram.
If the crisis worsens, Malik said: “In the worst case scenario, we will have to use DIY or juggar methods. Right now, doctors are even using garbage bags as gowns which is terrible but also the kind of desperate ingenuity we need.”
She added that a gown could be fashioned out of found plastic sheets and later disposed. “You can use raincoats, parachute material, you can stitch plastic shower curtains. Before making your own DIY solution, read the guidelines for isolation gowns by the Centre of Disease Control so you know your limitations,” she explained.