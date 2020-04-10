Property from Princess Diana’s 1993 vacation on sale

A five-bedroom beach house with a pool in the Bahamas, where Princess Diana and her sons vacationed in 1993, is up for sale, reported CNN on Thursday.

The house, which has 180 feet of private white-sand frontage, can be bought for $12.5 million via Christie’s. The fine art auction house also deals in luxury properties.

In a 2017 book, Guarding Diana: Protecting the Princess Around the World, Diana’s bodyguard Ken Wharfe wrote about their stay at Casuarina Beach. He said that the royals were there as guests of Kate Menzies, of the newsagent millionaire Menzies family, and accompanied by Andrew Charlton, a lifelong friend of Prince William, and Catherine and Harry Soames, the family of British politician Nicholas Soames.

According to CNN, Wharfe described Casuarina Beach as a development that afforded a great deal of privacy, being part of a huge luxury complex, privately policed and spotlessly maintained. “The group flew to the Bahamas from Florida, where they had spent two days at Walt Disney World and visited the set location for Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.”

Once word got out, the press arrived at the island in a chartered boat.

As per Christie’s, four generations of a single family have called Casuarina Beach home. “The house was designed by Happy Ward and built in 1969. Bahamian architect Henry Melich did later alterations,” said the luxury real estate website. “It is a testament to the extraordinary security and privacy of the house’s location that in the late 1980s the Princess of Wales holidayed at Casuarina Beach with her children.”

It added that the house was refurbished in 2009 but retains its original charm.