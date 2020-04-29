Wednesday, April 29, 2020  | 5 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

New video by Studio Rokhan creates awareness about COVID-19

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
New video by Studio Rokhan creates awareness about COVID-19

Photo: Screengrab

Studio Rokhan has released a new video on the need to withhold events such as weddings, birthday parties and large gathering amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, the studio said: “Here’s our latest Corona Virus awareness Clip, on the need to withhold any kind of events during this time. Watch and share. Please stay safe.”

The video has been directed by Zeeshan Parwez, music by Sarmad Ghafoor and concept by Fasi Zaka.

The two-minute clip, which is available in Urdu, Sindhi and Pashto, is to raise awareness and tell people that health is a priority. Parwez and Zaka have used humour to talk about a very serious situation.

In the video, a family is discussing logistics for an upcoming wedding when the groom-to-be jumps in and says that he will marry the girl but was against holding a large gathering. The best part of the video is the overdramatic mother.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus lockdown Studio Rokhan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Maulana Tariq Jamil apologises to the media
Maulana Tariq Jamil apologises to the media
I’m not a drama queen, says Meera
I’m not a drama queen, says Meera
Teach your child social distancing with hats and balloons
Teach your child social distancing with hats and balloons
New video by Studio Rokhan creates awareness about COVID-19
New video by Studio Rokhan creates awareness about COVID-19
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.