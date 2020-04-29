New video by Studio Rokhan creates awareness about COVID-19

Studio Rokhan has released a new video on the need to withhold events such as weddings, birthday parties and large gathering amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, the studio said: “Here’s our latest Corona Virus awareness Clip, on the need to withhold any kind of events during this time. Watch and share. Please stay safe.”

This is the SINDHI version of the Corona Virus awareness clip – on the need to withhold any kind of events during this time. Please share. Stay safe#COVID19 #pakistanfightscorona @EUPakistan @SindhGovt_ @rokhan_official @fasi_zaka @SarmadGhafoor pic.twitter.com/J6k0OTkrqt — Studio ROKHAN (@rokhan_official) April 29, 2020

The video has been directed by Zeeshan Parwez, music by Sarmad Ghafoor and concept by Fasi Zaka.



The two-minute clip, which is available in Urdu, Sindhi and Pashto, is to raise awareness and tell people that health is a priority. Parwez and Zaka have used humour to talk about a very serious situation.

In the video, a family is discussing logistics for an upcoming wedding when the groom-to-be jumps in and says that he will marry the girl but was against holding a large gathering. The best part of the video is the overdramatic mother.