Monday, April 13, 2020  | 19 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Millions watch Andrea Bocelli sing in empty Milan cathedral

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
Millions watch Andrea Bocelli sing in empty Milan cathedral

Photo: AFP

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performed a solo Easter concert from an empty Milan Cathedral streamed live to millions of people around the world in coronavirus lockdown.

The “Music for Hope” performance, which was streamed on YouTube from Milan’s Duomo cathedral, has been watched more than 22 million times so far.

Accompanied by an organist, Bocelli sang four songs inside the magnificent Gothic building and ended with a rendition of “Amazing Grace” from the cathedral steps with a montage of images showing the empty streets of Paris, London and New York.

“On the day in which we celebrate the trust in a life that triumphs, I’m honoured and happy to answer ‘Si’ to the invitation of the City and the Duomo of Milan,” the visually impaired star said in a message played before the short concert.

“Thanks to music, streamed live, bringing together millions of clasped hands everywhere in the world, we will hug this wounded Earth’s pulsing heart,” he said.

The Lombardy region, of which Milan is the capital, has been the hardest hit in Italy’s coronavirus crisis, with more than 9,000 deaths.

“Andrea Bocelli is a true gift from God. This was beautiful and just what I needed to see and feel right now. Thank you Mr. Bocelli for sharing your gift of your voice and music with us,” wrote YouTube viewer Peggy Young.

Churches in Italy remain closed and even prayers given by Pope Francis on Easter Sunday were livestreamed.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Easter Sunday Pope Francis
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
What is Pakistan’s best kept secret?
What is Pakistan’s best kept secret?
Outfitters outfits Pakistan's healthcare workers with free protective suits
Outfitters outfits Pakistan’s healthcare workers with free protective suits
Queen’s speech: what’s so significant about her turquoise brooch?
Queen’s speech: what’s so significant about her turquoise brooch?
Wasim Akram is spending his quarantine cooking and having playdates
Wasim Akram is spending his quarantine cooking and having playdates
Khaadi pays tribute to heroes fighting against coronavirus
Khaadi pays tribute to heroes fighting against coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.