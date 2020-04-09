Mental health support during Covid-19 with psychologists, musicians, filmmakers

To help people deal better with anxiety, stress and hysteria caused by self-isolation and the coronavirus pandemic, the Salman Sufi Foundation has launched a project called Let’s Talk.

The platform will give people the opportunity and access to experience live music from celebrated artists across the subcontinent, along with counseling sessions.

According to the foundation, there is a rupture of thought and recognition of the events that are transpiring around us and has led to an increase in a variety of psychological problems being inflicted on almost everyone experiencing the pandemic.

“During such times it is essential that people are provided with an outlet or a space where they can be relieved from the on-going trauma that they are experiencing,” read a statement.

We have a surprise for you all.



Pleased to announce that melodious @rekha_bhardwaj will be joining our project #LetsTalk for #Covid_19

mental health support-



Hear her soulful tunes live from #Mumbai this Saturday-930 PM at @FoundationSufi Instagram Live! pic.twitter.com/0pVeXPmMHK — Salman Sufi (Stay At Home to Stay Safe) (@SalmanSufi7) April 8, 2020

The project will start off with an Instagram live session by Muntaha Ahmed, an experienced counselling psychologist, at 7pm on April 9 (today). For more details check out the foundation’s Instagram account (@FoundationSufi).

On Saturday, there will be an interactive session with musical icon Rekha Bhardwaj live from Mumbai at 10pm. This will be followed by a session on Sunday with legendary film director Mahesh Bhatt and his daughter Shaheen where she will talk about her book I’ve Never Been (Un)Happier at 7pm.